Amazon Has an Entire Brand Devoted to Cozy Sweaters — and Prices Start at $22

From pumpkin picking to corn maze trekking, there’s a cute and cozy sweater for every activity on your fall bucket list in this Amazon collection.

The retailer launched an entire brand devoted to cozy sweaters dubbed “Cable Stitch,” and it includes every kind of sweater you could ever want — chunky knits, sweater dresses, cozy cardigans, and much more. The entire line is Prime-eligible, but here’s the best part — everything is under $80 with most sweaters going for $25–$60.

With temperatures dropping, you’ll likely need to refresh your cold weather wardrobe soon with basic, everyday sweaters that easily mix-and-match with jeans, leggings, and other go-to pieces. The brand’s most-reviewed piece, its mock neck sweater, and its oversized argyle tunic sweater are both versatile options that come in a variety of colors so you can wear them all fall and winter.

Shoppers looking for something a bit more fashion forward will appreciate the animal-print jacquard sweater and tiered ruffle-sleeve sweater, while cardigan fans will love the long, open placket duster and the super soft waffle stitch open cardigan.

With 150 sweaters offered in dozens of colors, the cozy knit of your dreams is surely waiting in the Cable Stitch store. Take a look through the entire collection on Amazon, or browse 10 of our favorites right here.

