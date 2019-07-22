Woman Goes Viral for Covering Up Red-Wine-Stained Outfit in the Most Genius Way

Image zoom SWNS

Forget stain remover pens! One woman found a new solution when dealing with a nasty stain situation.

On Saturday, Eleanor Walton was enjoying her day at the Ripon horse race in North Yorkshire, England when red wine spilled on the top and pant leg of her all-white Pretty Little Thing halter-style jumpsuit.

Instead of ruining the day by going home to change (which she told The Cut she considered), Walton decided to embrace the stain with some help from her friend Mia Williamson — and about four more glasses of wine.

“So we’re 2 hours into the races, and el comes and tells me someone has spilt red wine down her… no problem. Got some more red wine and fixed it and I think we’ve just made a new product to PLTs festival range,” Williamson captioned a tweet.

so we’re 2 hours into the races, and el comes and tells me someone has spilt red wine down her… no problem. Got some more red wine and fixed it and I think we’ve just made a new product to PLTs festival range pic.twitter.com/fXnJKYfNc2 — mia williamson (@MiaWiliamson_) July 20, 2019

Walton replied to her friend’s tweet with an image of herself drying the large splotches of red wine under an electric hand dryer in a bathroom. She told The Cut she was “quite drunk,” but found the situation funny.

And the jumpsuit brand, Pretty Little Thing, completely agreed. PLT reposted Williamson’s tweet and jokingly replied, “Safe to say that wasn’t a ‘pour’ decision.”

Safe to say that wasn’t a ‘pour’ decision 😱🍷💞👏👏👏 https://t.co/MMcvUlntAq — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) July 21, 2019

Many users concurred with Pretty Little Thing, adding comments like, “I won’t lie I’m keeping this as inspiration if it ever happens to me,” and “Waiting for PLT to release this tomorrow.”

One Twitter user even pointed out that the brand already has a similar item, a pair of burgundy and white tie-dye pants.

But others were less-than-convinced that the outfit was a comfortable option. “Yuck. Waking around smelling like stale wine,” wrote one commenter.

While it’s to be determined if Walton will wear an all-white outfit to a public event again, she deserves a lot of credit for turning a common spill into a very “pretty little thing.”