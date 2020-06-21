These Sustainable Swimsuits Have a Genius Design Feature

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

No matter how certain you are in your shopping decisions, it’s likely you’ve been stumped by whether to pick between a solid or a printed piece at one point or another. Trust, we get it: Sometimes a solid color seems like the more feasible option because it’s timeless and versatile, but a print is just more fun. So what do you do?

Good thing Wolven is making it easy to have both. The celeb-loved leggings brand is known for churning out reversible workout attire that’s won over the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio, Vanessa Hudgens, and Sophia Turner — and now it’s incorporated its signature two-in-one fabrication into a line of sure-to-sell-out reversible swimwear. That means never having to decide between a classic black bathing suit and a printed one ever again.

Wolven’s swimwear is obviously cute. The one and two-pieces are sprinkled with unique prints that are sure to spark joy and have unique design details like a cutout here or a caged side lace-up there. Aside from the fact that they’re easy on eyes, it’s a must to mention that they’re easy on the environment, too. Each bathing suit is made from recycled plastic bottles, just like the brand’s celeb-loved athletic wear. And while you might be thinking, “How soft can a suit made from plastic actually be?” trust when we say soft.

But perhaps the best part about these sustainable suits is the multitude of ways you can wear them. Yes, they’re reversible, meaning you can sport a sleek black one-piece one day and a geometric print the next, but you can also play with the necklines and straps on many of them. There’s an eight-way bathing suit that you can wear, well, eight different ways (mind = blown).

Below, shop the sustainable, reversible swimsuits that are perfect for the indecisive shopper. Bonus: They’ll save you major closet (and eventually suitcase) space, too.

Image zoom Wolven

Buy It! Amalfi Four-Way One Piece, $164; wolventhreads.com

Image zoom Wolven

Buy It! Onyx Tie Back One Piece, $108; wolventhreads.com

Image zoom Wolven

Buy It! Oasis Straight Neck One Piece, $118; wolventhreads.com

Image zoom Wolven

Buy It! Harmony Eight-Way One-Piece, $178; wolventhreads.com

Image zoom Wolven

Buy It! Heliocentric Dreamer Reversible Swimsuit, $156; wolventhreads.com

Image zoom Wolven

Buy It! Noor Straight Neck One Piece, $168; wolventhreads.com