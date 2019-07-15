Wizarding World Wedding! Harry Potter Superfan Shows Off Her Engagement Ring Inspired by Hogwarts

A Harry Potter superfan received a truly magical engagement ring from her fiancé.

After her fiancé popped the question with the Harry Potter-inspired ring, Reddit user Katiemack777 decided to show off her new bling by posting a picture of the colorful piece of jewelry to the site. She wrote, “My (now) fiancé knows that I love Harry Potter almost as much as I love him, so he designed a pretty special ring for me.”

The Reddit user’s fiancé kept the ring tradition with a round diamond in the center resting on a gold band. But to add an extra touch of wizardry, the ring features two additional bands with a red and green gem on the top band and a yellow and blue gem on the bottom band, each gem representing one of the four Hogwarts houses ⁠— Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. ⁠— detailed in J.K. Rowling’s famed book series.

After posting the ring, Katiemack777 received dozens of responses from other Harry Potter fans.

“Wow I don’t even want to get married, but I want this ring,” one user replied, while another user commented, “How wonderfully thoughtful. He’s a keeper for sure.”

After receiving several follow-up questions, Katiemack777 decided to detail the ring further in the comments. She explained that her husband designed the ring himself at jewelry brand Shane Co. She also mentioned that the blue and yellow stones are sapphires, while the red stone is a ruby and the green stone is a tsavorite.

With a ring as legendary as this one, a Harry Potter-themed wedding might now be in the works.