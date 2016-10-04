Image zoom Credit: Stash Studios

Like father, like son!

Wiz Khalifa is teaming up with L.A.-based fashion retailer Junk Food Clothing to launch a father-son line inspired by his own son, 3-year-old Sebastian — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the capsule collection, dubbed BASH By Junk Food, after the toddler’s nickname.

“All the designs are based around Sebastian — all of his hobbies and the things that he’s into. I just really wanted it to feel personal to him, so when he sees it, he gets excited,” Khalifa, 29, tells PEOPLE. “He’s 3 years old, so he might not understand the concept of having his own clothing line. But the fact that all of his favorite things are all over his clothes, it makes him feel special; it makes him entertained by what he’s wearing.”

As for his and Sebastian’s favorite piece in the collection — which includes shirts, sweatshirts, accessories and a bomber jacket — Khalifa says it’s, naturally, a personal one.

“My favorite piece was probably the pumpkin sock because he loves pumpkins so much,” the rapper says. “He’s really into Halloween and spooky things, and the fact that we were able to pull off a pumpkin design was really cool.”

Khalifa adds that the clothing line was an organic project for him and Sebastian, whom he and ex Amber Rose welcomed in 2013.

“I shop with him a lot, and we match often,” Khalifa says. “He’s definitely got my sense of style. Everybody tells me how fresh he usually looks, from store-bought stuff, so we’re making his own stuff now.”

And Khalifa insists his style hasn’t changed since becoming a father.

“I always liked to dress fun and comfortable, and if anything, it’s grown up with me; it’s just gotten more mature as I’ve gotten older,” says Khalifa, whose eye for fashion has rubbed off on his offspring. “I like to be able to quick grab something and go. Something I’ve learned having a son is to be able to get dressed and be happy with your outfit and do it fast.”

Ranging from $35 to $50 for kids and $45 to $80 for men’s (aside from the bomber jackets, which will be available for $150 and $250, respectively), the BASH By Junk Food capsule collection will launch October 15 and will be available for purchase in the store’s Venice, California, flagship and online at JunkFoodClothing.com.