Even Shoppers with Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Rave About This $10 Seamless Bra from Amazon

When it comes to leggings, undies, and bras stretchy seamless styles are all the rage because, as this piece proves, they are "so darn comfortable."
Shoppers are gravitating towards seamless clothing like leggings that have gone viral on TikTok and workout sets loved by celebrities. And this $10 Amazon find is one affordable way to get in on the trend that's ideal for working and lounging at home. The 'Get Cozy' Hanes bra has earned over 7,800 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers who call it "the perfect bra for quarantine" and their "favorite bra of all time."
Buy It! Hanes Seamless Get Cozy ComfortFit Flex Wire-Free Bra, $9.99; amazon.com
The seamless bra, which comes in 30 colors, is designed to smooth and support without wires or cups that can often dig, leave marks, or bulge under clothes. It's also tag-free and made from just one piece of soft fabric that gently stretches to fit your exact shape. No wonder so many shoppers find it to be incredibly flattering and say it feels like you're wearing nothing — in the best way possible.
"Finally, a bra I love," one reviewer wrote. "[There's] just enough support and definition that I can even wear it under t-shirts, yet it's so comfortable and lightweight. It's like I'm not wearing anything at all. And I just ordered three more."
Even shoppers with health challenges, those recovering after surgery, and reviewers enduring chronic pain rave about the easy-to-wear piece and its gentle shape.
"As a person with fibromyalgia, I am in pain all the time, and I have every bra on the market, trying to find one that gives me some coverage and doesn't hurt or give me the dreaded 'uni-boob,'" another reviewer shared. "It gives me just enough coverage, so I don't scandalize the neighborhood, and it's soft and stretchy enough that it doesn't hurt. After years of straps digging into my shoulders, underwires digging into my ribs, and bands squeezing my sides until the pain is unbearable, I am in bliss — and all for $9.99!"
If you're ready to experience that "bliss" firsthand and see what all the hype is about, you can have the affordable find at your door in just a few days with Prime shipping. And for those who are ready to go all in and stock up, you can snag two for a special $19 bundle deal for a limited time.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.