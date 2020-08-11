These Stretchy, High-Waisted Cotton Briefs Are Topping Amazon's Charts

Chances are you could make a laundry list of activities more exciting than underwear shopping. That’s just how it goes. But nothing, and we repeat nothing, feels as great as a new pair of undies that fit just right. So, what’s a gal to do?
As it turns out, all you really have to do is head over to Amazon. Shoppers have already narrowed down their pick of the comfiest style you can buy: Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear .
The four-pack of high-waisted briefs are the number one best-seller in the entire category of women’s briefs , which has more than 100 styles to choose from in its top-selling chart alone. But thanks to an impressive 12,000 ratings left for the cotton style , they’re clearly a standout among the rest.
Since they’re made with a 95 percent cotton and five percent spandex blend, the popular briefs offer a breathable and slightly compressive fit while still moving with you. The double-layer fabric is designed to sit right at the waist to eliminate annoying rolling and bunching, providing a comfortable fit and sufficient coverage. What’s more? No panty lines.
“Super comfy, very slight hold but enough for clothes to fit more smoothly,” another shopper said . “Super stretchy so it doesn't feel at all constricting. I wear them under dresses, no panty lines, and they smooth out my little poochy tummy. They reach over your belly button with no roll down at all... True to size, just do not expect them to flatten out your tummy, just some gentle smoothing. Does not flatten your butt.”
While they’re stylish enough for everyday wear, pregnant shoppers and new moms are fans too. “I got these to wear during the last couple weeks of my pregnancy and also plan to wear them for postpartum,” one shopper said . “ I wish I had discovered them sooner because I’ve been wearing normal underwear all this time which kept sliding down my prego tummy and it was not comfortable. I bought the large size and went according to the size chart and they fit as expected... Also, they did not shrink after washing. Material is great as it is not too thin.”
What more could you ask for in a pair of underwear? Give your basics drawer a pain-free upgrade by heading to Amazon and snagging the set thousands love .
Buy It! Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear in Heather Gray, $19.99–$24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear in Purple, $19.99–$24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear in Assorted, $19.99–$24.99; amazon.com