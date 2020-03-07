Shoppers Have Discovered Multiple Uses for These 'Soft, Stretchy, and Liberating’ Shorts — and They’re Only $6 a Pair

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon shoppers know a thing or two about being comfortable. You’ll often find thousands of reviews on the newest Amazon discovery deemed “the one” to change it all, whether it’s a pair of stretchy and supportive slip-on shoes or undies that “feel like wearing a cloud.” And these cotton shorts from the beloved underwear brand Wirarpa are no different.

The Wirarpa Anti-Chafing Cotton Shorts are a versatile undergarment made from 95 percent cotton, which make them super breathable. They come in tons of neutral colors — including black, beige, and gray — range in size from small to 3XL, and come in packs of three for just $19. Hundreds of shoppers rave that because the shorts are so “soft, stretchy, and liberating,” they’ve found many uses for them, like wearing them under dresses to prevent chafing, during workouts, and as underwear or pajamas.

“[They] feel much more natural on my legs compared to other brands. I can barely notice I’m wearing them at all. The seams are smooth and, dare I say, seamless,” one shopper wrote. “There are no visible lines even wearing skinny jeans or tights, and the band comes just below my belly button, which prevents muffin top. Highly recommended to anyone who values comfort and functionality!”

Some customers also note that while the shorts aren’t “firm control like Spanx,” they’re “thoughtfully made” for “hours of wear.” Another reviewer said “the seams are very flat and nicely finished so that they don’t dig into tender skin, the waistband stays put, and the legs don’t roll up. No panty lines, either, and no scratchy tags. The fabric is a soft cotton knit with just enough stretch, but doesn’t squeeze or compress too much.”

From comfy loungewear to a solution for chafed thighs, the Wirarpa Anti-Chafing Cotton Shorts sound like they do it all.