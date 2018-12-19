Hurry! Amazon Is Selling Tons of Cozy Winter Coats for 40 Percent Off Today

With the official arrival of winter just a few days away, now is the best time to stock up on cold weather gear — and Amazon’s got you covered with these impressive new deals.

The retailer just launched a series of sales and discounts of up to 40 percent off coats from popular brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, London Fog, Levi’s, and more. With both dressy and casual options for women and men, everyone can stock up on stylish options before the temperatures drop.

Women gearing up for snow and freezing temperatures can choose from a series of quilted and parka coats, or take cue from Meghan Markle and go for a classic puffer jacket. The Levi’s Field Jacket, Sherpa bomber jacket, and faux leather jacket make for casual layering pieces, while the many wool blend coats (another Meghan Markle favorite!) are the perfect additions to your work wardrobe.

Best Women’s Winter Coats on Sale

Calvin Klein Women’s Chevron-Quilted Packable Down Coat, $52 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Women’s Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat, $75 (orig. $160); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Women’s Plus-Size Packable Down Coat, $79 (orig. $100); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Women’s Classic Quilted Jacket, $62 (orig. $88); amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket, $69 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Hooded Rubberized Faux Leather Jacket, $67 (orig. $100); amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Mixed Media Bomber Jacket, $57 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Sherpa Oversized Belted Motorcycle Jacket, $64 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Men can choose from warm and cozy puffer and parka coats as well as bomber jackets, fleece vests, leather jackets, and more. Columbia’s Heatzone 1000 TurboDown jacket will keep commuters warm on even the coldest days while the Levi’s flight jackets can be paired with just about anything from casual sweaters to formal workwear.

Best Men’s Winter Coats on Sale

Columbia Men’s Heatzone 1000 TurboDown Hooded Jacket, $122-$132 (orig. $193); amazon.com

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Classic Hooded Puffer Jacket, $59 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Arctic Cloth Full Length Quilted Snorkel Jacket, $85 (orig. $120); amazon.com

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Smooth Lamb Faux Leather Bomber Jacket, $47 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Alpha Industries Men’s M-65 Field Coat, $49 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Levi’s Men’s Diamond Quilted Shirt Jacket, $49 (orig. $70); amazon.com

With more than 100 winter coats on sale, there’s a piece suited for every style, climate, and budget. Plus, last-minute shoppers can order their favorites today and still receive them in time for Christmas thanks to Amazon’s free, two-day shipping for Prime members. While the weather may be frightful, your outerwear will be anything but!