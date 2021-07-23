The supermodel has been dating the Los Angeles Lakers player since May 2020 after they connected during quarantine

Making the Cut's Winnie Harlow on Getting Serious with NBA Star Kyle Kuzma: 'Hang Up My Jersey'

Quarantine was a challenging time for people around the world for countless reasons. But one great thing came out of it for supermodel Winnie Harlow — her relationship with NBA star Kyle Kuzma.

The young couple started dating in May 2020 after Kuzma, 25, sent Harlow, 25, a message on Instagram. Since then, their romance has steadily progressed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think what makes us work is [that] Kyle is such a relationship guy. He's so All-American, super sweet," Harlow says in this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands now.

The pair got to know each other virtually for about a month before the Making the Cut judge made the "very spontaneous" decision to move out Los Angeles to quarantine with the Lakers forward.

Winnie Harlow/Instagram Credit: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

"I had just been out here with him during quarantine and no one really knew at the time. I was getting ready for bed and my process is very long," Harlow recalls of the early days of their relationship. "I have serums. I have my bonnet. My shower takes half an hour. I'm just winding down."

"I was taking a really long time and he was like, 'Can I cuddle with my girlfriend?' And I was like, 'Girlfriend. Oh, okay, sure. There we go. I guess it's a wrap now. Hang up my jersey. [That's] how we ended up in a relationship," the model says.

Earlier this year, Harlow wrote a heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to Kuzma on Instagram.

"My Valentine 🥰 my sweet boy @kuz 🌹 yes you drive me nuts but you put up with my crazy so I think that's a fair trade 😂😘 thank you for being a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold," she said. "The best boyfriend a girl could ask for. Can't wait for more adventures with you. Love you issha mi widdle daddy bear 🥺🤣🥰."

Kuzma posted his own message to Harlow as well. "Happy Valentine's Day Lil baebe❗️You are a beautiful soul that I love getting to know more and more of everyday. (didn't know that was possible lol) I'm a pain in the butt, but you always put up with my shenanigans (like random farts) 🤣🤣🤣," the NBA pro said.