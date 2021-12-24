Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Walk Hand-in-Hand During the Holidays After Split Speculation

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma were first linked in May 2020

Winnie Harlow and her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma have reconciled in time for the holidays.

After reports of their split in August, the model, 27, and her NBA player ex, 26, appear to be back together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the on-again couple seems happy as they walk hand-in-hand on their way to a dinner date at NYC dining hot-spot Carbone.

Harlow and Kuzma were first linked in May 2020, according to Page Six. The Making the Cut judge and the Washington Wizards forward struck up a relationship after Kuzma sent Harlow a message on Instagram, and they started dating while living under Los Angeles' COVID-19 lockdown.

Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma Credit: TMZ Sports

The couple often documented their relationship on social media, sharing a golf outing in September 2020 when Harlow joined Kuzma in the NBA bubble, and frequently posted photos of each other on their feeds.

In July 2020, Harlow posted a birthday tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, writing that she was "blessed to know [his] beautiful heart and soul."

"Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I'm hooked. Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone," Harlow wrote. "Thank you for making me smile everyday, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best. Thank you for your energy king, it's only up from here lol💋 I love you babe have an amazing day today and kill it at work young lion🦁🔥."

In a Valentine's Day Instagram post shared in February, Harlow thanked Kuzma for "being a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold," calling him "the best boyfriend a girl could ask for."

Harlow told PEOPLE in July that she and Kuzma clicked because he "is such a relationship guy." She added, "He's so All-American, super sweet."

The model said she knew Kuzma for about a month before her "very spontaneous" decision to move to L.A. to join him in quarantine.

"I had just been out here with him during quarantine and no one really knew at the time. I was getting ready for bed and my process is very long," she said, looking back on the start of their relationship. "I have serums. I have my bonnet. My shower takes half an hour. I'm just winding down."

"I was taking a really long time and he was like, 'Can I cuddle with my girlfriend?' And I was like, 'Girlfriend. Oh, okay, sure. There we go. I guess it's a wrap now. Hang up my jersey. [That's] how we ended up in a relationship," Harlow added.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow | Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Harlow wished Kuzma a happy birthday last month, but the Lakers star has not been featured on her Instagram since.

Kuzma was previously linked to Vanessa Hudgens. He was spotted with the actress, 32, in January 2020, following her split with Austin Butler.