Win This! Cole Haan's Weekender Bag

While the quest continues for the perfect everyday handbag, this convertible weekend bag from Cole Haan is pretty sweet. Lucky guests of the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party sponsored by PEOPLE this Sunday night will be taking home one stuffed with a range of goodies. But you could win one by clicking over to this page and entering our StyleWatch Steals Sweepstakes . You have ’til September 1st to enter for your chance to win. Meanwhile, the rest of us will have to wait to buy one of our own (for around $400) at Cole Haan. What we love about it is that it’s roomy enough for 48-hours worth of stuff and is just androgynous enough that your boyfriend won’t be embarrassed carrying it for you.