Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere

Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 1, 2022 11:11 AM
US singer Willow Smith arrives for the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 30, 2022.
Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar.

The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a matching jacket.

The Stella McCartney suit feels like an early 2000s throwback, with its button-up vest — worn with nothing under it — and low-rise trousers. The waistband of the trousers are accented with crystal-studded cutouts for an added bit of flair.

The skin-baring look allowed Willow to show off her many tattoos, and she amped up the grunge factor with curly tousled hair and heavily lined eyes.

Willow Smith, <a href="https://people.com/tag/bella-hadid" data-inlink="true">Bella Hadid</a>
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Peter White/Getty

The Emancipation red carpet at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre was a family affair for the Smiths. Will Smith — who is starring in the film, his first since his Oscars slap controversy — brought wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, along for support.

While the men all wore coordinated suits, Jada wore a voluminous white high-low gown by Stephane Rolland. She accessorized with tons of jewelry and sparkly shoes.

The red carpet was Will's latest appearance as he returns to the spotlight to promote his new film, scheduled to premiere in select theaters on Dec. 2 and begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

On Monday, he appeared on The Daily Show for an interview with host Trevor Noah, during which he said he "just lost it" when talking about the moment he slapped Chris Rock for directing a joke toward his wife at the 94th Academy Awards last year.

"There's many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it," Will, 54, said in the interview. "I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through."

"You just don't know what's going on with people," he continued. "And I was going through something that night," emphasizing that it does not justify his behavior.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, <a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a> and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In the Apple Original film, Will stars as Peter, a man whose escape from slavery forces him to rely "on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family" as he runs from slave hunters and through Louisiana on his journey toward freedom.

The upcoming movie is inspired by "the 1863 photos of 'Whipped Peter,' taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly," the synopsis reads.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Will Smith Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Will Smith Opens Up About Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: 'I Lost It'
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Will Smith Says He Understands If People Are 'Not Ready' to See 'Emancipation' After Oscars Incident
will smith
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep Thinking He 'Penalized' His 'Emancipation' Team After Oscars Slap
Will Smith Emancipation trailer
Will Smith Plays a Man Fighting for His Freedom in Intense 'Emancipation' Trailer
Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of The Most Beautiful Moments From Shooting' His New Movie Emancipation
Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of the Most Beautiful Moments' from 'Emancipation' Set
Will Smith - "Emancipation" | The Daily Show
Will Smith's Trevor Noah Interview Gets Split Reactions from Hollywood: 'Better' Apology, Needs 'More Humility'
Actors Will Smith (L) and Jamie Foxx attend the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Foxx Praises Will Smith's 'Incredible' 'Emancipation' Movie Months After Oscars Controversy
Will Smith in Emancipation
Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Can Will Smith Be Nominated for an Oscar for 'Emancipation' After Academy's Post-Slap Ceremony Ban?
Will Smith
Will Smith's First Movie Post-Chris Rock Slap Screens and Earns Praise: 'A Story of Adversity'
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Will Smith Visits L.A. Lakers and Talks About Having 'Gratitude in Times of Great Challenge'
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Will Smith's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith and Jada Had 'Intimate Celebration' at Home with Family for Their Birthdays: Source
Ella Emhoff attends the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at MoMA
Everything to Know About Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Fashion Model Stepdaughter