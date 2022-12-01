Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere

Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar.

The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a matching jacket.

The Stella McCartney suit feels like an early 2000s throwback, with its button-up vest — worn with nothing under it — and low-rise trousers. The waistband of the trousers are accented with crystal-studded cutouts for an added bit of flair.

The skin-baring look allowed Willow to show off her many tattoos, and she amped up the grunge factor with curly tousled hair and heavily lined eyes.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Peter White/Getty

The Emancipation red carpet at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre was a family affair for the Smiths. Will Smith — who is starring in the film, his first since his Oscars slap controversy — brought wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, along for support.

While the men all wore coordinated suits, Jada wore a voluminous white high-low gown by Stephane Rolland. She accessorized with tons of jewelry and sparkly shoes.

The red carpet was Will's latest appearance as he returns to the spotlight to promote his new film, scheduled to premiere in select theaters on Dec. 2 and begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

On Monday, he appeared on The Daily Show for an interview with host Trevor Noah, during which he said he "just lost it" when talking about the moment he slapped Chris Rock for directing a joke toward his wife at the 94th Academy Awards last year.

"There's many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it," Will, 54, said in the interview. "I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through."

"You just don't know what's going on with people," he continued. "And I was going through something that night," emphasizing that it does not justify his behavior.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In the Apple Original film, Will stars as Peter, a man whose escape from slavery forces him to rely "on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family" as he runs from slave hunters and through Louisiana on his journey toward freedom.

The upcoming movie is inspired by "the 1863 photos of 'Whipped Peter,' taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly," the synopsis reads.