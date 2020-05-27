The star gets candid about her hair journey in a new episode of Red Table Talk

Willow Smith Thought She Would Be 'Prettier' If Her Hair 'Wasn't So Kinky' Growing Up

Willow Smith opened up about learning to love her natural hair during an episode of mom Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk series.

The show featured Pinkett Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, best friend, Mia, and Mia's daughter Madison, whom Pinkett Smith considers her "niece" and focused on each guests' own personal experience with colorism. Willow, 19, opened up about how she struggled to find her inner beauty as a child when she compared herself to girls with straight or wavy hair.

"One of the issues for me growing up was my hair," the star explained. "I would look at her [my cousin's] hair and be like 'I would be so much prettier if my hair wasn’t so kinky.'"

Willow made a bold statement with her locks in March when musical collaborator Tyler Cole completely shaved her hair off as part of the conclusion of an art exhibit she was participating in at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

The "Whip My Hair" singer and Cole spent 24 hours locked in a glass room at MOCA in a performance art piece demonstrating the eight emotional stages related to anxiety: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion and acceptance.

“The start of the new beginning,” her mom Jada, 48, wrote on Instagram. “Willow Smith at her interactive experience. My baby shaved her head! Again!”

The star first shaved her hair when she was 12 years old. "I was doing whatever I wanted and just being wild — but obviously, it was a rebellion to people who thought it meant something different. I was just over it; I was literally so done and said, ‘I’m going to show people that I'm not attached to this,'" Willow told InStyle of the dramatic hair change in 2018.

After shaving her hair again, Willow discussed the experience with mom Jada during a previous episode of Red Table Talk.

“The first time you shaved your head [was] when you were 12 years old. But this time, you came into a womanhood,” Jada told her daughter. “So, kudos to you.”

“I feel like I was just shedding a lot history and emotional baggage,” Willow explained. “Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.”