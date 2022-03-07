The "Emo Girl" singer credited tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez with the latest piece of artwork on her body

Willow Smith Debuts Massive New Tattoo on Her Arm: 'Did It Again'

Willow Smith is showing off some fresh ink!

Last week, the "Emo Girl" singer, 21, shared a post on Instagram showing off a large tattoo on her upper arm.

Smith's tattoo features a hand reaching up into a galaxy-like swirl design, as various mathematical equations trail alongside the arm before blending into the image above them.

In the caption of her post, Smith credited tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez with the artwork. "my manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it AGAIN!! 🤯," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

In the comments section, meanwhile, fans admired the intricate ink, with one writing, "Wow that is absolutely exquisite," as another added: "This is the wildest tattoo I've seen sooo unique."

Smith's new tat is just one of many on her body art collection.

Currently, Smith has a flower tattoo, which she debuted in November 2021, as well as a half sleeve on her other arm, which features a set of geometric designs, a depiction of a Hindu goddess and a lotus flower.

Smith got the lotus ink as part of matching tattoos with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, in May 2021.

Together, the trio got their ink done by iconic tattoo artist Dr. Woo, and they documented the moment on their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

During the intimate ink session, Smith opened up about how her father, Will Smith, reacted when she got her first tattoo.

"He was actually the one that I was most nervous about," she recalled. "I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn't tell my dad."

The singer and actress said her father found out eventually and called her a few days after she had gotten her new ink.