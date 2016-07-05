Neil Warner/Splash News Online

Haute Couture week is here again, and with it, a parade of the biggest celebs and models in the world have flocked to Paris to take possession of their coveted front row seats and witness some truly spectacular, mind-blowing fashions. While all the runway shows are a visual feast of next level construction and detailing, there’s one show that stands head and shoulders above the rest with a name practically synonymous with couture, and that, of course, is Chanel. The Chanel Haute Couture show never fails to demonstrate the heights luxury can attain, and this year was no different, starting with it’s all-star guest list, which included Willow Smith and her dad, Will Smith.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As one of the brand’s ambassadors, Willow Smith just debuted her first eyewear campaign for the house last week following in the footsteps of Chanel’s other millennial muse, Lily Rose Depp. The teen attended the show with her father in tow wearing a futuristic matching set in iridescent turquoise. Willow’s ensemble consisted of a zip-front tunic belted at the waist with oversize pockets, a matching set of trousers, designer Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic fingerless motorcycle gloves, and a pair of red and white oxfords. Her dad didn’t look too shabby either, supporting his daughter in a sleek, all-black suit and Berluti “Playtime” sneakers.

Image zoom Credit: Alban Wyters/Sipa USA

Alban Wyters/Sipa USA

And the Smith family weren’t the only stars in attendance, house favorite Jessica Chastain also made an appearance wearing a classic outfit with a couple of very modern twists. The actress wore a white button-down tucked into a patent leather pencil skirt and paired with a classic Chanel tweed jacket smattered in sequins.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Valentino? Ben Stiller Talks Zoolander Paris Fashion Week



As for the show itself, guests were sent invitations featuring one of Lagerfeld’s traditional hand drawn illustrations, in this case the image of a Chanel-branded dress form emblazoned with “Les Ateliers de la Haute Couture,” foreshadowing the intimate backdrop for the collection’s presentation.

Chanel loves to create a totally immersive set that draws its guests into the designer’s world for just a moment, and the haute couture show was the most literal interpretation of that yet, turning the Grand Palais in Paris into a Chanel atelier complete with dress forms, samples, and seamstresses. The collection was replete with the brand’s couture signatures including a drop waist silhouette paired with voluminous skirts, plenty of tweed scattered throughout, and lots and lots of ornate embellishment.

The brand also debuted what’s sure to be the new shoe of the season, a point-toed, kitten heel black suede boot that came up well above the thigh, creating the perfect neutral backdrop to showcase Lagerfeld’s heavily detailed designs.

The hair was also as over-the-top as the collection with models wearing their hair heavily curled and piled atop their heads into a bouffant, cinched with a black bow across the hairline.

And finally, in a sweet tribute to the ladies who really make this all happen, Karl brought out his couture seamstresses to take a bow with him arm-in-arm, with many of them still wearing their (rather chic) Chanel-branded sewing kits around their necks.

What was your favorite part of the Chanel show? Sound off below!