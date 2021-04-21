These Workout Shorts with Pockets Are a Number One Best-Seller on Amazon, and They’re on Sale

Profile Menu
The key to getting dressed during the hot summer months is choosing versatile pieces that will both keep you cool and look presentable. If you're looking for a pair of shorts that fall into that category, these top-rated workout shorts from Amazon fit the bill.
The high-waisted Willit athletic shorts are the number one best-selling pair of hiking shorts on Amazon, and they're currently on sale for $19. They're made from a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex, and they come in 15 solid colors and in sizes XS through 3X. Each pair has an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring and convenient side pockets. Plus, they have extra flat seams to prevent chafing and ensure the fabric feels soft against your skin.
You can wear these shorts for everything from an intense workout to running errands to lounging around your home. Simply throw on the shorts with a sports bra or workout top to hit the gym or hike a trail, then swap those out for a comfy tee and a denim jacket for the rest of the day.
"These shorts are amazing," one reviewer wrote. "They are SO soft, sweat-wicking, stretchy, comfy, and functional for hiking and daily wear. I wore these on a nine mile hike in the mountains, and I was extremely comfortable with no chafing and no riding up. They are on par with Lululemon quality!"
"I've owned them for 20 hours, and I've worn them for 19 hours and 59 minutes" a second shopper shared. "I have long legs and wide hips, and they accommodate both so perfectly. Not too tight in the waistband and not too short in length (but not too long, either). I plan on buying a ton more!"
Before summer kicks into full gear, take advantage of this sale and treat yourself to a pair of customer-loved shorts. If the reviews section is any indication of the quality, you'll be back for more colors after your first pair of Willit workout shorts arrives.
