Will Smith Unveils Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-Themed Clothing Line: 'I Love This Stuff'

If you’ve ever wanted to be as fresh as the Prince of Bel-Air, now is your chance!

Will Smith unveiled a new clothing line, Bel-Air Athletics, on Wednesday, and it’s all Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-themed. The line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and athletic gear accessories like a duffel bag, phone case, and even a paisley-print basketball.

Smith, 51, announced the new line on Instagram with a video of him modeling several of the different looks.

“We’re doing our next merch drop,” Smith says in the video before teasing a reversible track jacket. “So this is a sweatsuit, it’s just a sweatsuit, until it’s not just a sweatsuit.” The Aladdin star then opens up the jacket to reveal a paisley print inside, and that he’s wearing a bright yellow tee with the words “Bel-Air Athletics” emblazoned on the front in red block letters.

“I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH!” Smith captioned the video.

On his Instagram Stories, Smith gave a behind-the-scenes look at the merchandise, along with some commentary.

“Bam! Merch, sons, we got merch,” he says in one video, while showing off T-shirts that feature a cartoon version of himself playing basketball in a Bel-Air jersey, with the words “Will Power” underneath. “Yo, this stuff his hot,” he adds as the camera pans over more T-shirts.

“I don’t know why I ain’t do this when the Fresh Prince was on,” he said. Smith, of course, played a fictionalized version of himself on the NBC sitcom, which aired from 1990 to 1996. “But I’ll take it now, because yeet! I love this stuff.”

“I feel like I’m 12,” Smith said. “Like, life’s just simple pleasures. I love this stuff. I’m hype. I’m hype. What can I say? I’m a simple man.”

Smith left his followers with a call to action: “Get your merch!”