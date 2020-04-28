Christopher Reeve's Son Goes Pantsless While Reporting GMA Segment: 'They're Shorts I Promise'

You might have considered going pantsless for a video call while self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but it seems as though one news anchor actually did it (and the Internet was quick to call him out!).

On Tuesday, frequent ABC contributor Will Reeve (son of the late actor Christopher Reeve) joined Good Morning America anchors Michael Strahan and Amy Robach via video call to weigh in on a segment called “Pharmacies of the Future,” during which he was dressed business casual from the waist up and very casual from the waist down. Unluckily for Reeve, he positioned the camera in such a way that his comfy shorts were clearly visible on television.

A local film critic posted a screenshot of the segment on Twitter just minutes after it aired with the caption, “Hey put some pants on my guy.”

Reeve, 27, replied to the now viral tweet, writing, “They’re shorts I promise 🤦🏻‍♂️”

“Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10. @ReeveWill” a second Twitter user wrote.

The news anchor light-heartedly addressed the embarrassing moment on his own Twitter account, writing, “I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible,” adding in a second tweet, “I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon.”

Strahan and Robach are still anchoring the ABC morning show from the New York City studio, but their colleagues have been working from home as a result of the pandemic.

And earlier this month, fellow Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos announced that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, following the news that his wife, Ali Wentworth, contracted the illness just a few weeks prior.

Stephanopoulos joined his co-anchors via video call last week to share that he will be part of a clinical trial for patients who have recovered from the rapidly-spreading virus.

“Last week I signed up for one of those clinical trials for recovered COVID patients to donate blood plasma to see how that could help with treatment going into the future,” the anchor, 59, said, adding that he’s “looking forward” to hopefully helping people with his donation.

Stephanopoulos also said he has taken a test to show that he has developed the antibodies to fight off the virus.

When he first revealed his positive test result on April 13, Stephanopoulos said he had not exhibited any symptoms: “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said. “I’m feeling great.”

Image zoom Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Jim Spellman/WireImage

However, his wife had a particularly bad case of the coronavirus.

“Ali had a real tough case,” Stephanopoulos said during an April 14 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “She was in bed for a couple of weeks. I’ve never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills.”

“It’s funny because it’s very indicative of our lives,” Wentworth joked to Kimmel. “I get corona and I’m deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever, and sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now. And George gets it, and he has no symptoms.”

Image zoom Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Wentworth is now on the mends, thanks to her husband, who she said is a natural caregiver.

“He instinctively knew when I needed my temperature taken,” the actress, 55, told Kimmel. “He didn’t have to bathe me or anything, but he brought me food and chicken soup and lemonade. He was actually a rock star.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.