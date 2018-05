With the royal wedding only a few days away, London-based label Burberry has claimed a top spot on the Meghan Markle wedding dress prediction list. (Her mom was seen at the airport with a Burberry garment bag!) While the British fashion house isn't known for creating bridal gowns, it does have a storied history with the royal family. It also could be former Creative Director Christopher Bailey's swan song (he exited in February) or Riccardo Tisci's first big move as the new head of design. While we wait to find out, take a look back at some of the label's best white dress moments worn by Hollywood's biggest stars