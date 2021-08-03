No Joke, You Can Get an Entire Two-Piece Shorts Set for Under $30 on Amazon
If you've started pulling from the non-sweats section of your closet again, you may find yourself having a hard time putting outfits together. After a year and a half of wearing strictly loungewear, who can blame you? Luckily, Amazon's in-house brand Wild Meadow is here to make getting dressed easier with an entire section of summer-ready two-piece outfits for under $30.
The summer sets collection includes two different tank top and shorts styles, and they're both available in three colors. Whether you're looking for a casual everyday set or an elevated option you can dress up, you'll find what you're looking for from Wild Meadow. Keep scrolling through to check out summer two-piece sets for under $30 on Amazon.
Shop Summer Two-Piece Sets Under $30 on Amazon
- Wild Meadow Lettuce Hem Mint and Ivory Stripe Cami and Shorts Set, $24.57 (orig. $31.70)
- Wild Meadow Lettuce Hem Green and Pink Stripe Cami and Shorts Set, $24.57 (orig. $31.70)
- Wild Meadow Lettuce Hem Golden Yellow Cami and Shorts Set, $24.57 (orig. $28.90)
- Wild Meadow Sage Floral Square-Neck Tank Top and Shorts Set, $25.42 (orig. $32.80)
- Wild Meadow Navy and Ivory Plaid Square-Neck Tank Top and Shorts Set, $25.42 (orig. $32.80)
- Wild Meadow Black, Pink, and Green Stripe Square-Neck Tank Top and Shorts Set, $25.42 (orig. $32.80)
Starting with the more laid-back option, the Wild Meadow Lettuce Hem Cami and Shorts Set comes in three color options: mint and ivory stripes, green and pink stripes, and golden yellow. The set includes a cropped tank top with spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and a ruffled hem, plus matching high-waisted shorts with the same hem details and an elastic waistband. Both pieces are made from a super soft knit fabric, so they're comfortable enough to wear around the house, but fashionable enough to pair with sneakers and a denim jacket for a day of running errands.
If you're looking for a slightly dressier set that you can wear for both weekend brunch and date night, check out the Wild Meadow Square-Neck Tank Top and Shorts Set. You can choose from three shorts patterns, including a sage floral print, navy and ivory plaid, and black, pink, and green stripes. Each set comes with a cropped, square-neck white tank top and high-waisted, pull-on shorts with a thick waistband.
We still have a couple months of warm weather left, so be sure to check out these cute summer outfits for under $30 on Amazon to make getting dressed each morning easier and stress-free.
