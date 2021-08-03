No Joke, You Can Get an Entire Two-Piece Shorts Set for Under $30 on Amazon

Starting with the more laid-back option, the Wild Meadow Lettuce Hem Cami and Shorts Set comes in three color options: mint and ivory stripes, green and pink stripes, and golden yellow. The set includes a cropped tank top with spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and a ruffled hem, plus matching high-waisted shorts with the same hem details and an elastic waistband. Both pieces are made from a super soft knit fabric, so they're comfortable enough to wear around the house, but fashionable enough to pair with sneakers and a denim jacket for a day of running errands.