This $17 V-Neck Sweater Has Won Over the Hearts of Nearly 1,000 Amazon Shoppers

Many of us have that one piece in our closets we have to force ourselves not to wear every day. It could be a pair of comfy joggers, your softest leggings, a cozy sweatshirt, or even a fuzzy sweater. If you don't have that go-to item yet, allow us to make a suggestion. The Wiholl V-neck sweater has won over the hearts of nearly a thousand Amazon shoppers who say it's "so soft and flattering" they don't want to take it off.
Available in 10 colorways, the long-sleeve V-neck sweater is made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex with a subtle striped pattern in the fabric. The hemline falls right around the hip area, but you can tie a knot in the bottom or tuck in the sweater if you prefer a shorter look. Many shoppers opted to wear the sweater as is with a pair of leggings and tuck it into jeans with booties for a dressier outfit.
Another notable part of this top is that it's pretty lightweight compared to your average sweater. It's perfect for layering in the dead of winter, and when it starts to heat up a bit, you can throw it on with a light jacket, and you'll be ready to go.
"This top is cozy-soft and hangs well," one reviewer shared. "It is lightweight, but not too thin. It is a perfect length for leggings. I've washed it and tumble dried it a couple times and had no issues. It didn't shrink or wrinkle and so far no pilling."
Many reviewers also said they were impressed with how well the top fit over larger bust sizes. "I am famous for altering my clothes due to my large bust," one shopper wrote. "This stylish top is just right, right out of the package."
We love a top that fits comfortably on a wide range of body types, and this sweater that comes in sizes S through XXL certainly fits the bill. Shop the Wiholl V-neck sweater starting at just $17 on Amazon below.
