This $17 V-Neck Sweater Has Won Over the Hearts of Nearly 1,000 Amazon Shoppers

Many of us have that one piece in our closets we have to force ourselves not to wear every day. It could be a pair of comfy joggers, your softest leggings, a cozy sweatshirt, or even a fuzzy sweater. If you don't have that go-to item yet, allow us to make a suggestion. The Wiholl V-neck sweater has won over the hearts of nearly a thousand Amazon shoppers who say it's "so soft and flattering" they don't want to take it off.