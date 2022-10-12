Make way for wide-leg jeans.

In case you missed it, this must-have denim silhouette has been sweeping Hollywood this season — and from what we can tell, the looser the leg, the better. Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the celebrities we've noticed embracing the wide-leg jeans trend, and there are several reasons why you should, too.

Luckily, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing as we speak, which means you can take advantage of serious discounts (a.k.a. some of Amazon's lowest prices of the year) on so much must-have fashion, including celebrity-inspired wide-leg jeans. Since today is the final day of the Prime member sale, we'd highly encourage you to shop the best deals on popular wide-leg jeans below before the event ends at midnight PT — prices vary by size and style, but so many pairs are under $50.

Wide-Leg Jeans at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

A baggier bottom is the epitome of all-day comfort, and if you select a style with a nice high waist, you can easily create the illusion of longer legs. With jeans like these, there's no shortage of styling experiments at your fingertips — go wild with a range of eye-catching tops, including cropped cardigans, dressy blouses, and cozy sweaters.

Wondering how celebrities are styling wide-leg jeans? While in Paris this summer, J.Lo kept her outfit polished and presentable by wearing her wide-leg jeans with a fitted sweater, wide belt, and velvet platform sandals. Gigi Hadid, meanwhile, added edge to her low-slung look with a minimalistic white tank top, a camel-colored wrap, and chunky platform loafers for a cool '90s vibe during New York Fashion Week.

We also spotted Bella Hadid outside the Burberry fashion show in London last month wearing a pair of loose-fitting wide-leg jeans styled with black booties, aviator sunglasses, and a casual crop top for an off-duty look that definitely turned heads.

Several other tastemakers are wearing big jeans, including Florence Pugh and Hailey Bieber, both of whom added personal twists to the trend — further proof that when it comes to wide legs, anything goes. Pugh's preppy tailored blazer and Bieber's slick, moto-inspired overcoat couldn't be more opposite choices of outerwear, yet both work beautifully with these versatile bottoms.

If you're convinced that you need a pair of swaggy wide-leg jeans at this point, we scoured Amazon for budget-friendly options.

For starters, you can't go wrong with a reliable pair of Levi's, and Amazon generously marked down several fresh styles for the sale. These baggy jeans nail the wide-leg look perfectly, as do these high-waisted straight jeans. If you feel compelled to buy both, we certainly won't stop you.

From the looks of the positive reviews, the high-waisted straight style is a definite crowd pleaser. One reviewer said they "love these jeans" and noted that they are "very soft and good quality," while another shopper called them "extremely flattering and comfortable," deeming them a "perfect fit."

If you're watching your budget, this cute cropped style from Levi's is by far the most affordable find of the bunch, on sale for just $24. The flattering jeans are made of cotton, polyester, and elastane (read: stretchy material) for all-day comfort, and the abbreviated length is ideal for showing off fall booties or comfy sneakers.

One satisfied shopper said these are their "new go-to jeans," describing them as "comfortable and perfect," and a second reviewer enthused that "these jeans are cute, cute, cute… fit great [and] look great."

The NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans are another surefire bet for trying this trend out, especially since the size-inclusive line is loved by Oprah. The media mogul gave a memorable shoutout to the brand during a 2018 interview with InStyle, when she said, "NYDJ fits my curves perfectly. These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller."

Now that this sleek wide-leg style is currently marked down to less than $60 (a nice break from its original retail price of $118), there's no reason not to add them to your cart. Featuring NYDJ's signature Lift Tuck technology, the flattering pair promises to smooth and sculpt your curves, and it's easy to pair with blouses and sweaters alike. If you're looking for an elevated way to ease into the wide-leg movement, this option is it.

The NYDJ Teresa comes in a handful of appealing colors, but at the time of this writing, the Burbank, Rinse, and Dark Enzyme shades are the only ones in stock and on sale.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals

And finally, for another name-brand option, check out the High-Rise Slouch Jeans by Lee, which are only $55 for a limited time. Shoppers are quite fond of this impressive on-trend option that leans way into the wide-leg look, yet fits like a glove and doesn't disappoint in comfort. If you're ready to rock a billowy pair of denim bottoms this fall, this pair is for you.

One reviewer said that they "love the stretch and the quality" and added that the legs "are super wide," just like they wanted. And another remarked that this pair is "so '90s, so cool," which is precisely the stylish seal of approval we were hoping for.

Shop more top-rated wide-leg jeans at Amazon below while the Prime Early Access sale is still happening.

