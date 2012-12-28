Why You Should Steal Jessica Alba's Style for New Year's Eve

Sara De Boer/Startraks

Have a big night planned for Dec. 31, but a small budget to work with? We’re here to help. Actually Jessica Alba is. Here are three reasons the ensemble she wore to Spike TV’s Video Game Awards is the perfect look for ringing in 2013:

PHOTOS: FIND MORE NEW YEAR’S EVE STYLE INSPIRATION

1. The dress is flattering no matter how many hors d’oeuvres you pack in before the ball drops. And it won’t show stains if you happen to spill a champagne-cranberry cocktail on yourself. Plus, even though it’s black and has a simple silhouette, the leather accents on Alba’s Narciso Rodriguez design keep the dress feeling interesting and unique. The same is true for the lookalike version we tracked down, a $63.32 number from ASOS.

2. Her strappy shoes (similar to this $120 BCBG pair) work with or without tights, so you can decide last-minute if you want to go bare-legged or a bit more covered up. Also you’ll get more bang for your buck since they can be worn all year-round.

3. Alba’s red lips will have guys lining up to kiss you at midnight. The shade is vivid enough to attract dudes, but not so dark that it looks vampy and over-the-top.

In total, the outfit shouldn’t set you back more than about $185. So if your New Year’s resolution is to save more money, this look is even more perfect for you! Tell us: Would you wear this ensemble on New Year’s Eve?