JoJo Fletcher‘s ombré waves will have their own Twitter account in 3, 2, 1… but judging by all the well tressed Bachelorettes that came before her, the season 12 star’s days with long hair are numbered. Just look at the lob squad that joined JoJo on Monday night’s premiere:

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ali Fedotowsky and Desiree Hartsock all had chest-length strands while looking for love on the hit ABC show, only to chop them off (and ditch the extensions) once their relationship statuses went from single to affianced. In fact, Bachelorettes going short post-filming seems about as likely as a contestant getting drunk and jumping in the pool on night one. (READ: It’s very likely.)

Below, photos that back up our hair theory, as we prepare for what’s bound to be the most dramatic season (Chris Harrison voice) yet.

Deanna Pappas, Season 4

Things didn’t work out with Pappas’ top pick Jesse Csincsak, but she later found love with Stephen Stagliano (the twin brother of Michael Stagliano from Jillian Harris’ season), with whom she has two children. She also found a short haircut that screams, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

Ali Fedotowsky, Season 6

We all know how things ended with Ali and Roberto (she admitted on Monday’s episodes that she was to blinded by her attraction to make a clear decision), but now the TV host is happily engaged to a man outside the Bachelor nation, Kevin Manno, and expecting her first baby. Also, can we all agree Ali’s wavy lob was, unlike Roberto, a great choice?

Ashley (Hebert) Rosenbaum, Season 7

With baby No. 2 on the way, the pediatric dentist will probably keep the short look seeing as it’s more low-maintenance.

Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfriend, Season 9

First Des ditched the bangs. Then she ditched the length. After her wedding to Chris Siegfriend, the star shaved some inches from her ends, opting for the cool fashion girl lob.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Season 11

The Canada native wasted no time getting her hair cut, seeking stylist advice from her pal Jana Kramer.

“When your stylist is in Vancouver but you’re in Nashville, you trust your beautiful friend @kramergirl to hook you up with a trust worthy hairstylist,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie. “@jpmorganhair thank you for choppin my flow. ?? Side note. I’m embarrassed that this is my third selfie in a row. Tighten up your game Kaitlyn.”

