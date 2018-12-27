Whoopi Goldberg Channels Cher in Sequin Cape at Kennedy Center Honors: 'She Wears It Better!'

Whoopi Goldberg paid a stylish tribute to music legend and fashion icon Cher at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors.

During the annual national celebration of the arts, which aired Wednesday night on CBS, Goldberg honored the “Believe” pop star wearing a look that could have easily been straight out of her closet.

Goldberg stepped onto the stage smiling wide wearing a dramatic floor-length black sequin trench that channeled Cher’s personal style, leaving the singer cracking up in the audience.

“I went into your closet!” Goldberg said onstage, directed at Cher. “And I am aware she wears it better.”

Goldberg continued her speech saying, “Elvis. Sinatra. Cher. There have been a handful of entertainers who are instantly recognizable by just one name.”

“She not only marches to the beat of her own drum honey, she is a one woman band. In a word — she’s Cher,” the comedian added.

Even though Cher’s the proud owner of one of the most iconic wardrobes in fashion history (and fashion inspiration to many, including Kim Kardashian West!), the star’s not the most high maintenance when it comes to her off-duty wardrobe. In fact, one of her all-time favorite t-shirts has been in her rotation since 1985.

“I go around at home like I’m just raggedy,” she said. “Clean, but slobby. I’ve got shirts — my favorite shirt is 30 years old.”

cher wearing the same shirt for 31 years pic.twitter.com/CYqvPnMLgl — cher doing things (@cherdoingthings) March 1, 2018

“As a matter of fact, people have pictures chronicling this shirt for a million years,” Cher admitted, adding, “and I don’t care and I don’t care how many times I wear it.”