Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'

Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends.

The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look."

"I had eyebrows as a little kid and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face so my mother removed them," Goldberg explained. "And so I just keep doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows unless I'm working — they put them on and take them off."

Her fellow panelist Sara Haines admitted she "never noticed" Goldberg's lack of eyebrows after sitting next to her on the talk show for six years. Ana Navarro added that she also "was today years old" when she realized.

"Because listen, what you can see on my face, you know where they went. You know where they are. You see. So when you're looking at me, your eye sees eyebrows when there are none," Goldberg said.

Goldberg, who has been married three times, noted that she also had one of her ex-husbands fooled: "I was married to a man who did not notice until one day he said, 'Oh my god, you don't have any eyebrows,' and I said, 'Yeah, I know.'"

Although it's hardly a new trend, stars like Kanye West, Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith are just a few that have recently embraced the au naturel beauty look.

The View returned last week for season 26, marking Goldberg's 16th season after joining the show in 2007. "This is actually a family," she said in a PEOPLE exclusive trailer for the new season, adding: "The women of the The View are the gutsiest women on TV."