Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'

"I don't know my face with eyebrows," Whoopi Goldberg said Monday on The View as she revealed why she's gone most of her life without them

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 02:18 PM
WHOOPI GOLDBERG
Photo: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends.

The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look."

"I had eyebrows as a little kid and you know how men get those bumps? I started to get them on my face so my mother removed them," Goldberg explained. "And so I just keep doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows unless I'm working — they put them on and take them off."

Her fellow panelist Sara Haines admitted she "never noticed" Goldberg's lack of eyebrows after sitting next to her on the talk show for six years. Ana Navarro added that she also "was today years old" when she realized.

elisabeth hasselbeck, whoopi goldberg

"Because listen, what you can see on my face, you know where they went. You know where they are. You see. So when you're looking at me, your eye sees eyebrows when there are none," Goldberg said.

Goldberg, who has been married three times, noted that she also had one of her ex-husbands fooled: "I was married to a man who did not notice until one day he said, 'Oh my god, you don't have any eyebrows,' and I said, 'Yeah, I know.'"

RELATED VIDEO: The View Season 26 Exclusive Teaser

Although it's hardly a new trend, stars like Kanye West, Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith are just a few that have recently embraced the au naturel beauty look.

The View returned last week for season 26, marking Goldberg's 16th season after joining the show in 2007. "This is actually a family," she said in a PEOPLE exclusive trailer for the new season, adding: "The women of the The View are the gutsiest women on TV."

Related Articles
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View
Whoopi Goldberg Sends 'The View' Co-Hosts into Hysterics by Nearly Ending Show 20 Minutes Early: 'Whatever!'
Alyssa Farah Griffin is the guest co-host and Kellyanne Conway is the guest on The View, airing Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The View airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Her 'View' Co-Hosts Are the 'Gutsiest Women on TV'
Reese Witherspoon, Jennette McCurdy, and Quinta Brunson
Reese Witherspoon, Jennette McCurdy and Quinta Brunson Will Enjoy 'The View' Next Season
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 05: Ana Navarro attends the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' 7th Annual Voice Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on May 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Ana Navarro Reveals Why She Didn't Move to New York City for' The View' : 'You Think I'm Crazy?'
T1698299_03
Star Jones Shuts Down Possibility of Returning to 'The View' Full Time: 'One Does Not Go Back'
Sara Haines The View
'The View' 's Sara Haines Tests Positive for COVID: 'Get Well Soon'
doja-cat-madonna-jared-leto
Doja Cat, Madonna, Jared Leto and More Celebrities Who Have Shaved Their Eyebrows Off
Alyssa Farah
'The View' Names Alyssa Farah Griffin Its New Co-Host
ANA NAVARRO, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
New 'View' Co-Hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin Call Role 'an Honor' and 'Incomparable Privilege'
Doja Cat slaps backs at haters who have made inappropriate comments on her new hairstyle
Doja Cat Shuts Down Haters of Her New Shaved Head with Provocative Tweet
JOY BEHAR; MEGHAN MCCAIN; ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN
Joy Behar Thinks 'The View' 'Will Be Smoother' with Meghan McCain's Replacement Alyssa Farrah Griffin
HBO & AEG Live's u0022The Comedy Festivalu0022 - Comic Relief 2006 - Backstage
Whoopi Goldberg Once Had 'Fart War' on Elevator with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, Granddaughter Says
Monica King/AP/Shutterstock (10605712a) This Sept. 2019 official portrait provided by the U.S. Army shows Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah, at the Pentagon in Washington Trump Press Secretary, Washington, United States - 30 Sep 2019; NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Elisabeth Hasselbeck attends the 4th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House on June 5, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE)
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals the 'Good Advice' Elisabeth Hasselbeck Gave Her About 'The View'
'25 Words or Less' Host Meredith Vieira Says the Show Will Honor Super Fans With a Special Gift!
Meredith Vieira Jokes She 'Did My Time' on 'The View' : 'That Sounds Like a Prison Term'
the view
Joy Behar Reveals She Was 'Glad to Be Fired' from 'The View' in 2013: 'I'm a Powerful Person'
BARBARA CORCORAN, Whoopi Goldberg
Barbara Corcoran Apologizes to Whoopi Goldberg for Body Shaming Remark Made on 'The View'