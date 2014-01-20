See the singer's micro-mini dress at the First Lady's 50th Birthday Bash!

Whoa! You Need to See Beyoncé's Mini (We Mean Mini) Dress at Michelle Obama's Birthday Party

Courtesy Beyonce

What does one wear to the White House for Michelle Obama’s 50th Birthday bash? If you’re Beyoncé, the answer to that question is a super-sexy, super-short mini that looks like a tour outfit — not an outfit you’d expect to see at the FLOTUS’s fête.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer selected a heavily embellished Randi Rahm dress (featuring possibly one of the shortest hemlines we’ve seen) covered in beads and sequins. She teamed the jaw-dropping design with statement earrings, a wrist full of Lorraine Schwartz bangles and simple nude pumps. Her hair and makeup were equally fierce — a glossy hot-pink lip, dramatic smoky eye and center-parted mega waves. (FYI: The entire look has a 62% “Love It” rating from PEOPLE readers.)

Even Blue Ivy got dressed up in a full-skirted dress for the party and bonded with the Obamas’ dog. (See the adorable snap here.) Bey, who also brought her mom along for the festivities, took the stage to perform a mini concert for the 500 guests in attendance, including Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Janelle Monáe, Mary J. Blige, Angela Bassett, Samuel L. Jackson and more.

Hudson followed Beyoncé’s style lead and also wore a mini dress to the affair, sharing the below photo of her and fiancé David Otunga on Instagram.

What do you think of Bey’s dress? Share your thoughts below!