Whoa - Check Out Selena's Sexy, Strappy Lingerie Look
has most definitely put her Disney Channel days behind her.
In the “Good For You” singer’s latest sexy Instagram photo, Gomez parlays her increasingly mature style sense into a sleek lingerie look.
Courtesy Selena Gomez
Donning a strappy black bra (similar to Silence + Noise’s Alexis bra) and only a pair of black tights, the 23-year-old stares at her reflection as she leans on a mirror in the photo. Even in black and white Gomez’s heavy smokey eye makeup is still striking. Her voluminized hair is slightly curled and tousled for the promotional photo.
“You guys can still sign up for my little REVIVAL event in September because I wanna meet yall and share some stuff so,” she wrote, inviting fans to sign on for a special event promoting her upcoming album Revival. “#thealbumscomingggg #REVIVAL”
Just last weekend Gomez went for a sleek look to join BFF
(and squad) at the 2015 MTV VMAs. Wearing an LBD (long black dress) with leather detail and paired with glamorous curls, the singer stood out among the bevy of crop top clad celebrity beauties that the “Shake It Off” singer calls friends.
Tell us: what do you think of Selena’s bondage-like black bra?
– Lindsay Kimble