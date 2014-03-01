Who to Follow On Instagram Oscars Weekend (Besides Us, Of Course!)

As soon as stars hit the red carpet Sunday evening (and even before then!), you can trust our style editors to be giving you the scoop on the best, worst and craziest Oscars style moments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest looks, check out PEOPLE.com and follow our Twitter (@peopleredcarpet) and Instagram (peopleredcarpet) accounts. And for some extra insider information, we’ve pulled together a list of A-list stylists, designers and makeup artists who will use Instagram to take you behind-the-scenes with their glamorous clients — or offer some helpful commentary throughout the night.

Check out our suggestions below, and in the meantime, get your Oscars fix with all our coverage, from throwbacks to celebrities’ dated fashion choices and our predictions for this year’s inevitable red carpet meme.



Fashion Designers

Carolina Herrera

DKNY

Oscar de la Renta

Givenchy

Ralph Lauren

Jimmy Choo

Armani

Christian Louboutin

Monique Lhuillier

Fashion Personalities

Michael Carl

Alexa Chung

Coco Rocha

Derek Blasberg

Ariel Foxman

Robert Verdi

June Ambrose

Stylists

Micaela Erlanger

Ilaria Urbinati

Elizabeth Stewart

Leslie Fremar

Emily and Meritt

Rachel Zoe

Brad Goreski

Estee Stanley

Anita Patrickson

Erin Walsh

Nicole Chavez

Jeanann Williams

Hayley Atkin

Hair Stylists

Robert Vetica

Renato Campora

Jenny Cho

Andy Lecompte

Giannandrea

Jen Atkin

Make-up Artists

Ashley Donovan

Lauren Andersen

Jillian Dempsey

Melanie Inglessis

Carola Gonzalez

Pati Dubroff

Linda Hay

Fiona Styles

Kayleen McAdams

Rebecca Restrepo

Kelsey Deenihan

Matthew Vanleeuwen