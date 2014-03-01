Who to Follow On Instagram Oscars Weekend (Besides Us, Of Course!)

As soon as stars hit the red carpet Sunday evening (and even before then!), you can trust our style editors to be giving you the scoop on the best, worst and craziest Oscars style moments.
To stay up-to-date on the latest looks, check out PEOPLE.com and follow our Twitter (@peopleredcarpet) and Instagram (peopleredcarpet) accounts. And for some extra insider information, we’ve pulled together a list of A-list stylists, designers and makeup artists who will use Instagram to take you behind-the-scenes with their glamorous clients — or offer some helpful commentary throughout the night.
Check out our suggestions below, and in the meantime, get your Oscars fix with all our coverage, from throwbacks to celebrities’ dated fashion choices and our predictions for this year’s inevitable red carpet meme.
Fashion Designers
Carolina Herrera
DKNY
Oscar de la Renta
Givenchy
Ralph Lauren
Jimmy Choo
Armani
Christian Louboutin
Monique Lhuillier
Fashion Personalities
Michael Carl
Alexa Chung
Coco Rocha
Derek Blasberg
Ariel Foxman
Robert Verdi
June Ambrose
Stylists
Micaela Erlanger
Ilaria Urbinati
Elizabeth Stewart
Leslie Fremar
Emily and Meritt
Rachel Zoe
Brad Goreski
Estee Stanley
Anita Patrickson
Erin Walsh
Nicole Chavez
Jeanann Williams
Hayley Atkin
Hair Stylists
Robert Vetica
Renato Campora
Jenny Cho
Andy Lecompte
Giannandrea
Jen Atkin
Make-up Artists
Ashley Donovan
Lauren Andersen
Jillian Dempsey
Melanie Inglessis
Carola Gonzalez
Pati Dubroff
Linda Hay
Fiona Styles
Kayleen McAdams
Rebecca Restrepo
Kelsey Deenihan
Matthew Vanleeuwen