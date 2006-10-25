Who Needs A Stroller? Gwen Stefani Gives Baby Kingston A Stylish Ride

It’s true! Baby Kingston does always looks comfy and adorable in the slings parents Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale tote him around in. Now, your little tike can be too. Gwen’s funky reversible leopard/orange one from The Rockin’ Baby Shop, is totally sold out for now, but check out the others they do have by clicking here. FYI, Gwen is in good company– Angelina Jolie and Courteney Cox are also fans of the Rockin’ baby slings. Gavin’s simple black one and Gwen’s white floral one (not pictured) are both from the OOPA Baby Shop, whose celebrity fans also include Kate Hudson and Brooke Shields. Kingston might be spotted in his slings for awhile since they are sturdy enough to hold infants and toddler. Could Hollywood be saying good-bye to strollers? — Andrea DeSimone