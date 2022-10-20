Heidi Klum has found love again with Tom Kaulitz.

The model and former Project Runway host began dating Kaulitz in 2018, a few years after finalizing her divorce from Seal, whom she shares four kids with.

The pair quickly fell in love and secretly tied the knot in February 2019.

"I'm just a much happier person," Klum told PEOPLE in January 2020. "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

Since saying "I do," Kaulitz has become part of the family and considers himself an "extra dad" to Klum's kids. The couple have also shared plenty of sweet moments together

So, who is Heidi Klum's husband? Here's everything to know about Tom Kaulitz.

He is German

Both Klum and Kaulitz were born in Germany. "He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way," Klum told PEOPLE in 2018.

Their shared German background has played a part in their relationship in another way, which Klum talked about on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2021. For her birthday, Kaulitz gifted his wife a piece of the Berlin Wall.

"My husband was actually born in East Berlin, okay, and I've been there many, many times. Obviously, I love Germany. This is where I'm from even though I've been here longer than I have been in Germany. So he gave this to me for my birthday," Klum explained. "It had to come all the way from Germany and then with a crane into our garden."

"It's beautiful," she continued. "I mean it's beautiful that it's broken and that it's not standing there anymore doing what they intended it to do, so I love it as an art piece in the garden."

He is a twin

Rachel Murray/Getty

Kaulitz has a twin brother, Bill, whom he is very close with. The siblings co-host a podcast called Kaulitz Hills – Mustard from Hollywood.

Bill also lives right down the street from Kaulitz and Klum and has grown close with the family. "Bill lives close to us ... He only lives ten minutes away from us, so we all spend a lot of time together," Tom explained to PEOPLE during a virtual interview. "Even at the breakfast table, we're a lot of people and it get's crazy sometimes, but in a good way. I'm a family man, I love family and I love spending quality time."

He is a musician

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Kaulitz brothers grew up playing music and in 2001, they formed their rock band, Tokio Hotel, when they were just 15 years old. Kaulitz is the lead guitarist, while Bill is the lead singer. (Gustav Schäfer plays the drums and Georg Listing plays the bass.)

The group still performs and makes music today, and even Klum has gotten involved. When the band released a remake of "Monsoon" to mark the 15th anniversary of the song, Bill ended up wearing one of Klum's dresses in the music video.

"I went to Heidi's closet and was like, 'I need to borrow a dress.' And Heidi's, like, 'Well, I have this thing and it has so much fabric.' And I was like, 'Perfect.' I tried it on. It had a lot of fabric and it was almost like a wedding dress so I was, like, 'OK, that's perfect,' " Bill told PEOPLE.

He and Klum first sparked relationship buzz on the set of America's Got Talent

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Klum and Kaulitz first sparked dating rumors in March 2018, when they were seen kissing on the set of America's Got Talent, where Klum is a judge. The couple then made their first public appearance together that May when they attended the Cannes amfAR Gala. The newly minted couple showed plenty of PDA as they posed for pictures, even stealing a kiss.

He married Klum twice

Lester Cohen/Getty

By December 2018, Klum and Kaulitz were engaged. The model announced the news on Twitter, sharing a picture of the pair smiling as she showed off her engagement ring. "I SAID YES," she wrote in the caption.

Two months later, Klum and Kaulitz secretly married. The couple obtained a marriage certificate in California, making them legally husband and wife — though they kept this news quiet for a while.

In August 2019, following Kaulitz's three-day-long Vegas bachelor party, Klum and the rocker held a wedding celebration in Capri, Italy, with family and close friends. The event took place on a luxury yacht named Christina O., which was once owned by Aristotle Onassis and was the site of the reception when he married Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

He's 16 years younger than Klum

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

There is a 16-year age difference between Kaulitz and Klum, but the former supermodel doesn't let it bother her.

Ahead of their engagement, Klum told InStyle, "Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself ... My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it."

"I don't really think about it that much otherwise," she added. "You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

He's a stepdad to Klum's children

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

When Kaulitz married Klum, he became a stepfather to her four children, daughters Leni and Lou, as well as sons Henry and Johan. A source told PEOPLE that from the moment he met the kids, Kaulitz "made a huge effort to get to know them" and now considers himself an "extra dad" to them.

The source added, "He plays sports with Heidi's boys and is involved in activities that the girls enjoy. Heidi loves his energy and take on life and feels very grateful that she met Tom."

Kaulitz even included the kids in his proposal plans and asked them for their blessing.

"They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that's when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom," a friend of Klum's told PEOPLE.

On Christmas Eve 2019, Kaulitz and the kids worked together to surprise Klum with a breakfast-in-bed proposal.

"So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers and a ring box. It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi's room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed," a source said, adding that Klum "loved his thoughtfulness and that he included the kids."

He dresses up with Klum for Halloween

Noam Galai/Getty

Klum is known for her epic Halloween parties and costumes. When she started dating Kaulitz, he got in on the fun.

In 2018, just after they started dating, Kaulitz and Klum attended her 19th annual Halloween party as Shrek and Fiona. Both wore prosthetics — including ogre ears — while Klum had an embroidered dress, red wig and tiara, and Kaulitz wore a shirt, vest and tights.

The following year, Klum told PEOPLE, "I felt so bad for him. He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I'm used to it, but he was like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna die! It's so hot!' " However, she added, "He loved it. He's just as nuts as me."