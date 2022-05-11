Who Is Bella Hadid's Boyfriend? All About Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid has been keeping her love life out of the spotlight.

Ever since her high-profile relationship with singer The Weeknd ended, the model has remained tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life. So when Hadid appeared to confirm she was in a relationship with Marc Kalman in July 2021, fans immediately wanted to know more about her new boyfriend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the couple has been keeping the details of their romance private, Hadid recently opened up about some of her past relationships prior to Kalman. During an appearance on Victoria's Secret's VS Voices podcast in January 2022, the supermodel spoke about how she struggled to have "boundaries" in the past, saying, "I constantly went back to men – and also women – that had abused me and that's where the people pleasing came in." She also said that therapy, meditation and staying off of social media have helped her to heal.

With Hadid now in a better headspace, fans are excited to see her in love — even if the model is keeping her new relationship low-key. Kalman himself maintains a low-profile life as well, despite his career in fashion and art, where he works with major artists like Travis Scott.

So, who is the man that captured the heart of one of the world's most famous models? Here's everything you need to know about Bella Hadid's boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

He works in fashion and art

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman in Milan, Italy for Fashion Week Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Like his supermodel girlfriend, Kalman also works in the fashion industry. However, his work tends to be more behind-the-scenes than Hadid's, and mainly involves merchandise design, album art and branding.

Kalman's official website appears to have gone offline, but Seventeen previously reported that he has worked with some A-list clients including Milk Studios MADE Fashion Week, KNG Records and the eyewear brand Smoke x Mirrors. E! News also reported that he's designed clothing for the Japanese fashion brand A Bathing Ape.

According to a profile by 1985, Kalman has been working in the art world for years alongside his artistic partner Corey Damon Black. The duo actually grew up in the same town but never met until they "crossed paths again, appropriately enough, at Art Basel."

As for their partnership, the publication credited Black as the "Artist" while Kalman is the "Art Director," calling him "a young Fabien Baron, Charles Saatchi and Steve Jobs all rolled into one."

In the profile, Black also revealed what working with Kalman is like and said, "Marc manages my impulses. When I'm working on something, Marc is, like, the only person I will talk to. I go into a cave. I don't want to hear what anyone else thinks."

He has collaborated with Travis Scott

As noted by 1985, Kalman and Black designed album artwork and worked on some branding for rapper Travis Scott. The artistic duo even collaborated with Scott at the SX Tumblr IRL festival in 2015, where their art installations were featured at the venue where Scott performed.

He's reportedly been dating Hadid since 2020

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram

According to some reports, Hadid and Kalman have been dating since sometime in 2020.

Page Six reported in July 2021 that the pair had already been "secretly dating for a year."

The publication also shared photos of the first time the couple was allegedly seen in public outside the Aimé Leon Dore café in New York in July 2020.

He's made several appearances on Hadid's Instagram

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Despite not speaking publicly about their relationship, Hadid has featured Kalman on her Instagram quite a few times.

Hadid first teased her relationship back in July 2021, posting a since-deleted photo of the two cozying up to one another with the caption, "Time of my life ⏳🍾. Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹."

On Valentine's Day, Hadid hinted at her relationship again by posting several photos of them together and calling Kalman her "fave dinner date."

As for Kalman's own social media presence, the artistic director has his Instagram set to private. However, Hadid and Kalman do follow one another on the platform.

He and Hadid have collaborated outside of work

In addition to both being in the fashion industry, the couple has also teamed up for charitable causes. In February 2022, Hadid and Kalman volunteered at a coat drive at The Bowery Mission in New York. Hadid posted photos from the visit on Instagram, and while Kalman was not pictured, the duo was photographed arriving at the shelter together in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

He frequently travels with Hadid

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman in Paris Credit: Bella Hadid Instagram

The couple has showed PDA in some of the most beautiful locations in the world.

Shortly after Kalman made his debut on Hadid's Instagram in July 2021, the pair was photographed kissing during a French Riviera trip, as seen in photographs obtained by Page Six.

In April 2022, the art director joined Hadid on her Fashion Week adventures in Paris. The couple was spotted strolling the city's streets together, and Hadid later posted a video of her and Kalman sharing a kiss while taking in the sights. The model also shared a carousel of photos from her trip to Rome, and Kalman could be seen sitting next to Hadid as she enjoyed an ice cream cone.

Most recently, Hadid and Kalman were seen kissing at a New York restaurant in photos published by the Daily Mail.

He has met Hadid's family

Yolanda Hadid, Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman leave Bond St. Sushi after dinner on March 21, 2022 in New York City Credit: Gotham/GC Images