Who Is Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband? All About Louis Eisner

Louis Eisner is a Los Angeles-based artist and the son of well-known jewelry designer Lisa Eisner

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Published on January 5, 2023 02:22 PM
All About Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband, Louis Eisner
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Get to know Ashley Olsen's rumored husband.

The fashion mogul reportedly tied the knot with her artist boyfriend, Louis Eisner, in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, 2022, according to Page Six.

The couple has been linked since October 2017, however, neither Ashley nor Louis have spoken about their relationship publicly and have kept a low profile through the years. In August 2018, the pair was photographed when they stepped out arm-in-arm for a stroll in Los Angeles.

In July 2019, Ashley sparked engagement buzz while out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Louis after a photo surfaced of the fashion figure wearing a prominent dark band worn on her left ring finger.

While the two have managed to keep their relationship private, they have voluntarily decided to publicize certain aspects of it. In 2021, the artist shared a photo of Ashley on his Instagram. That same year, they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Between his family life and his passion for art, here's everything to know about Louis.

He's the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner

All About Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband, Louis Eisner
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Louis is the son of accomplished jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, whose gemstone creations have graced the necks and wrists of Hollywood's biggest stars including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Tracy Ellis Ross. (And yes, Ashley Olsen as well.)

Prior to settling on a single identity as a jewelry designer, Lisa established herself in the sartorial scene as a photographer, stylist, publisher and a former fashion editor for Vogue. She's also been deemed "one of the most well-connected women in Hollywood," per W Magazine.

Louis' father — and husband of Lisa — is Eric Eisner, a movie and music mogul, entertainment lawyer and philanthropist. He was named president of the David Geffen Company in 1980 before retiring after the company was sold to Universal 10 years later. In 1999, he founded the nonprofit YES Scholars.

He's a Los Angeles-based artist

All About Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband, Louis Eisner
Louis Eisner/instagram

Like his mother, Louis is an artist himself. In 2017, the New York Times described Louis as "an artist who commutes back and forth between Los Angeles and New Mexico City."

The outlet also highlighted his painting and airbrushing skills, specifically citing cartoonist and custom car designer Ed Roth as a source of his images' inspiration. While his work has been displayed in pop-up museums in California, his creations can also be found on his Instagram.

He made his red carpet debut with Ashley Olsen in 2021

All About Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband, Louis Eisner
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Louis' public appearances are far and few between, especially with Ashley. It wasn't until September 2021 that the couple made their red carpet debut since first sparking dating rumors in 2017 — and the gathering was a family affair. Louis and Ashley stepped out for the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration in California, an event that paid tribute to Young Eisner Scholars.

Louis' father, YES founder Eric, attended the event alongside his wife, Lisa, and both couples posed on the carpet for photos.

He keeps his personal life private on social media

All About Ashley Olsen's Rumored Husband, Louis Eisner
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

While Louis' Instagram primarily consists of images showcasing his artwork, he has strayed from his typical array of posts on his Instagram Stories. In July 2021, the artist shared a rare photo of Ashley walking in the woods with a drink in one hand and an unusual accessory in the other: a machete.

He has a brother

Louis has one sibling, a brother named Charlie. The two grew up in their parents' Bel-Air home, which GQ referred to as "a stomping ground" for the boys' artsy crew of friends in 2005. "They hang out at our house all the time," Lisa told the outlet.

As of 2017, a NYT profile noted that only one of Lisa and Eric's two sons still lived in their "eccentrically furnished Cliff May house" in Bel-Air, but didn't specify which one at the time.

