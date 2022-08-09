People.com Lifestyle Style Who Is Zac Posen's Fiancé? All About Harrison Ball Get to know the fashion designer's soon-to-be husband, a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 05:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: zacposen/Instagram The happy couple is getting ready to waltz down the aisle! Zac Posen and ballet dancer Harrison Ball recently got engaged and shared the exciting news on Instagram on Aug. 9. The fashion designer — a red carpet go-to for celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes and Coco Rocha — captioned the carousel, "Engaged 💍 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__ 🤍." While Posen announced his engagement news with a roundup of sweet photos, Ball turned to his Instagram Story to repost congratulatory tributes from family and friends. Though it's unclear when the newly engaged couple first met, Posen made his relationship with Ball Instagram official in April 2021. Since then, they've attended several events together and graced each other's social media pages. From his prestigious ballet background to his travels around the world, here's everything to know about Ball. Zac Posen Is Engaged to Ballet Dancer Harrison Ball: 'Getting Hitched' He began dancing at the age of four zac posen/instagram Ball got his start in dance at a very young age. A Texas native, Ball moved to South Carolina to train in dance at the Charleston Ballet Theatre. Per his LinkedIn, Ball later attended the Professional Children's School, a college preparatory institution in New York City for aspiring actors and dancers. "I feel like I skipped the process of being a kid," he said in an AOL Original video. "Everything was so intense so quickly and now I want to take it in a little bit, but too much of it is already out there. I can't bring it back." Zac Posen and Google Partner to Create a LED Coded Gown (and You Have to See It on Coco Rocha!) He attended the School of American Ballet Harrison Ball/Instagram Ball was a student at the elite School of American Ballet, the most renowned ballet school in the United States. It is also the associate school of the New York City Ballet. Initially, he took a course there during the summer of 2007 and then enrolled as a full-time student later that year. He is a New York City Ballet dancer Roy Rochlin/Getty Ball first joined the New York City Ballet in 2012 as a member of the corps de ballet, a group of dancers who are not soloists or principal dancers. The year prior, he was an apprentice with the company. It wasn't until February 2017 that he was promoted to soloist. Most recently, he was upped to principal dancer, per his NYCB bio page. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. He has a love-hate relationship with ballet harrison ball/instagram Since he started ballet at such a young age, he didn't have a typical childhood. When he was 21 years old, he noted in an AOL Original video that he didn't have many friends his age and never had time to watch TV. "Ballet is a person to me. I spend my whole day with this person," he said. "Sometimes I flow with it. It can be so loving and embracing, but it's so mean sometimes too." He continued, "I fight with it or against it. Sometimes I just want to choke it. I just want to put it down." Designer Zac Posen Shares His Homemade Peach Jam with Mindy Kaling — and His Recipe With Us He and Zac Posen like to travel all over the world harrison ball/instagram When he's not training in the studio or performing on the most prestigious ballet stage in America, he's enjoying his time with Posen. Whether they are exploring different countries or attending red carpet events together, the couple is always beaming when they are in each other's company.