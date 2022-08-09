Who Is Zac Posen's Fiancé? All About Harrison Ball

Get to know the fashion designer's soon-to-be husband, a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet

By
Published on August 9, 2022 05:39 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChAwdtPP5S1/ zacposen Verified Engaged 💍 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__ 🤍 Edited · 5h
Photo: zacposen/Instagram

The happy couple is getting ready to waltz down the aisle!

Zac Posen and ballet dancer Harrison Ball recently got engaged and shared the exciting news on Instagram on Aug. 9.

The fashion designer — a red carpet go-to for celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes and Coco Rocha — captioned the carousel, "Engaged 💍 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__ 🤍."

While Posen announced his engagement news with a roundup of sweet photos, Ball turned to his Instagram Story to repost congratulatory tributes from family and friends.

Though it's unclear when the newly engaged couple first met, Posen made his relationship with Ball Instagram official in April 2021. Since then, they've attended several events together and graced each other's social media pages.

From his prestigious ballet background to his travels around the world, here's everything to know about Ball.

He began dancing at the age of four

zac posen/instagram
zac posen/instagram

Ball got his start in dance at a very young age. A Texas native, Ball moved to South Carolina to train in dance at the Charleston Ballet Theatre.

Per his LinkedIn, Ball later attended the Professional Children's School, a college preparatory institution in New York City for aspiring actors and dancers.

"I feel like I skipped the process of being a kid," he said in an AOL Original video. "Everything was so intense so quickly and now I want to take it in a little bit, but too much of it is already out there. I can't bring it back."

He attended the School of American Ballet

Harrison Ball/Instagram
Harrison Ball/Instagram

Ball was a student at the elite School of American Ballet, the most renowned ballet school in the United States. It is also the associate school of the New York City Ballet. Initially, he took a course there during the summer of 2007 and then enrolled as a full-time student later that year.

He is a New York City Ballet dancer

Zac Posen and Harrison Ball attend the 2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 05, 2022 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Ball first joined the New York City Ballet in 2012 as a member of the corps de ballet, a group of dancers who are not soloists or principal dancers. The year prior, he was an apprentice with the company.

It wasn't until February 2017 that he was promoted to soloist. Most recently, he was upped to principal dancer, per his NYCB bio page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He has a love-hate relationship with ballet

harrison ball/instagram
harrison ball/instagram

Since he started ballet at such a young age, he didn't have a typical childhood. When he was 21 years old, he noted in an AOL Original video that he didn't have many friends his age and never had time to watch TV.

"Ballet is a person to me. I spend my whole day with this person," he said. "Sometimes I flow with it. It can be so loving and embracing, but it's so mean sometimes too." He continued, "I fight with it or against it. Sometimes I just want to choke it. I just want to put it down."

He and Zac Posen like to travel all over the world

harrison ball/instagram
harrison ball/instagram

When he's not training in the studio or performing on the most prestigious ballet stage in America, he's enjoying his time with Posen. Whether they are exploring different countries or attending red carpet events together, the couple is always beaming when they are in each other's company.

Related Articles
