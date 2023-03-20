Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? All About Chris Henchy

Brooke Shields might be the more famous face in her marriage, but you've probably seen her husband's work, too.

Since 2001, the Blue Laguna star has been married to producer and screenwriter Chris Henchy, who has worked on many hit films and TV shows in the comedy space, including Entourage, Land of the Lost, The Campaign and The Other Guys. Along with actor Will Ferrell and director Adam McKay, he was also the co-creator of the popular comedy website, Funny or Die, and a partner of Gary Sanchez Productions.

Shields and Henchy have been going strong for over two decades and share two daughters together: Rowan and Grier.

Shields told PEOPLE in March 2023 that laughter is the key to her and Henchy's long-lasting romance. "He made me laugh and he consistently makes me laugh and doesn't take anything too seriously so I don't go down those rabbit holes the way I used to," she said. "He sort of just brings me back out and says, 'We'll figure it out.' So he's good at leveling me."

He is a screenwriter and producer

Like his wife, Henchy has also had a successful career in Hollywood. He has worked as a producer and screenwriter for decades and is the man behind some of the biggest comedy shows and movies. Some of his credits include the hit HBO show Entourage, the sitcom Spin City and various blockbuster comedy movies.

He's also a frequent collaborator with Ferrell and McKay through the comedic duo's production company Gary Sanchez Productions, which has allowed him to work on films like The Other Guys, Land of the Lost, The Campaign, Get Hard and The House, all starring Ferrell. The trio also co-founded the website Funny or Die.

While Shields is definitely the actor in the relationship, Henchy has stepped in front of the camera for a few small roles in some of his projects — although, admittedly, he prefers staying behind the scenes.

"I was cut out of The Other Guys," he told Collider in 2015. "I was a real estate agent, purchasing a house in Step Brothers. I think my role, my performance was described as pasty. Not the greatest, yeah, I'm not great in front of the camera."

He and Shields met thanks to her dog

Shields' dog was actually the one who introduced her to her future husband. In her 2005 memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, Shields shared the story of their first meeting.

"To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!" she wrote. "I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."

Three weeks later, the pair ran into each other again when Shields was hosting a show in Washington, D.C. and Henchy was the writer. "[W]e started spending time together and became friends. I was struck by how thoughtful and funny he was," Shields wrote.

At the time, the actress had recently divorced her first husband Andre Agassi, so she didn't want to rush into a relationship. But, eventually, she "had to admit that there was something between us that I could no longer ignore, and we started dating."

He and Shields got engaged in 2000

Henchy and Shields got engaged while on vacation in Mexico in 2000. "He took her away for the weekend and asked her on Saturday night," her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press at the time. "I don't really know any of the details, but she did say 'yes.' "

News of the engagement came out when New York City jeweler Stephen Russell publicly shared information about Shields' ring. He described it as "an antique cushion-cut diamond ring set in platinum and diamond mounting."

He and Shields got married in 2001

A year after getting engaged, Shields and Henchy got married in Palm Springs, California, on May 26, 2001. Shields, in a strapless Vera Wang gown accessorized with a cocktail-length veil, pledged to always laugh at Henchy's jokes while reading her vows, "even if I've heard them before."

On the couple's 19th anniversary in May 2020, Shields posted a black-and-white wedding photo on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "19 years today."

He and Shields have two children

Henchy and Shields are the proud parents of two daughters. They welcomed Rowan Francis Henchy in 2003 and Grier Hammond Henchy in 2006.

When her kids were young, Shields wrote a series of children's books inspired by them, including one based on the sweet relationship between Henchy and his daughters.

"I think [Chris] was embarrassed, but very sort of touched by it," Shields said on Today. "I feel like the relationship between little girls in particular — I only have little girls — and their dad is such a unique one."

She added that Rowan and Grier were a little bit more into their father than her at the time. "He can go into the next room and then come back and they'll be like, 'He's back! He's back, Mom!' I'm like, 'He went into the next room … [am I] chopped liver? I'm here the whole time!' They're like, 'Yeah, but he's here now!' " she said. "So he's a rockstar god to them and this [book] is a tribute to their relationship and what they do together."

While Shields and Henchy have high-profile careers in entertainment, their daughters tend to stay out of the spotlight. In 2022, the A Castle for Christmas actress discussed how they feel about having a famous mother with PEOPLE.

"I'm not a TikTok influencer, so evidently I don't exist," Shields joked. "I'm not quite sure how to crack that one, but I am getting demands for things like curling irons and boy issues all day long, so I guess I feel like I've done something right."

She also said that growing up in the age of social media has put Grier and Rowan under "such a different spotlight" than the one she grew up in. "Unfortunately, my spotlight is not informative to their spotlight," she explained. "They have a spotlight while they're asleep, every bite of food they take is a spotlight. So I don't try to compare it because I will fail because it doesn't pertain."

He created a show inspired by Shields

One of Henchy's past projects was a TV show inspired by Shields called I'm with Her. The sitcom, which premiered in 2003 and aired for one season, was about a regular guy named Patrick (played by David Sutcliffe) who meets movie star Alex (played by Teri Polo) when her dog bites him. The two characters start dating, and Patrick learns what it's like to be in the spotlight after their relationship becomes public.

In an interview with Deseret News, Henchy discussed the show and revealed what it is like to be married to Shields, explaining that his famous wife is "very down to earth and makes every situation very easy."

"What makes this story interesting is that it's the world around us that could be crazy," he continued. "It's the world of going into a restaurant with her and getting the best table and then showing up three days later with your buddies and sitting waiting an hour and sitting by the kitchen. Or being called 'Mr. Shields' "

He and Shields filmed a cooking series together

Shields occasionally shares glimpses into her personal life on social media through both her personal Instagram account and her lifestyle brand, Beginning is Now. Through her brand, which is described as "a growing, global community of women, of all ages, learning to live our fullest lives," Shields launched an Instagram cooking series titled "Brooke Don't Cook." In a June 2022 episode, Henchy joined his wife, and the couple revealed that he does most of the cooking in the house.

"Because Brooke don't cook, I married a man who does cook. Chris Henchy, he does cook," Shields says in the video.

The two made barbeque chicken with roasted potatoes for the Father's Day edition of the series. They joked around with each other during their time in the kitchen, including Henchy giving his wife a hard time for opening the oven before the food was ready. "Don't open! If you're looking it ain't cooking. Just look in the glass," he said.

He attends red carpet events with Shields

Through the years, Shields and Henchy have been each other's dates at many red carpet events. In 2020, the couple brought along their two daughters to the premiere of Henchy's movie Impractical Jokers: The Movie.

On Nov. 7, 2022, Shields and Henchy attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Apple TV+'s Spirited with their daughter Grier.