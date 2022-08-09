Who Is Adriana Lima's Boyfriend? All About Andre Lemmers

Adriana Lima and her boyfriend Andre Lemmers are expecting their first child together

Published on August 9, 2022 11:33 AM
Andre L III and Adriana Lima attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Adriana Lima is one of the most recognizable faces in fashion.

The model has walked the runway for the likes of Versace, Balmain and Givenchy, and was most famously a Victoria's Secret angel for two decades before she announced her retirement from the brand in 2018. Soon, Lima will be adding the title "mother of three" to her résumé as she prepares to welcome her third child — her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

The couple announced the pregnancy on TikTok in February 2022 and later revealed they were expecting a boy.

Despite having a very high-profile career, Lima keeps her personal life and relationship with Lemmers relatively out of the spotlight. Her film producer boyfriend is also very private, though he has made a few appearances on the Brazilian model's social media profiles and has walked the red carpet with her on occasion.

So, who is the man that captured Adriana Lima's heart? Here's everything to know about Andre Lemmers and his relationship with the model.

He's the CEO of an entertainment company

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers attend the "Hublot X DJ Snake" party at AccorHotels Arena on September 02, 2021 in Paris, France
According to hisLinkedIn profile, Lemmers has been the CEO of MiLu Entertainment since 2014. He's also a partner at Hollywood Gang Productions, where he produces content for both TV and film. Some of the films and shows credited to his company include 300: Rise Of An Empire, Immortals and the upcoming series The German Girl.

He loves a good prank

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima attend the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Gala on November 3, 2021 at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha. The FTA Prizes were awarded during #QatarCreates, a cultural celebration connecting the fields of art, fashion, and design through a diverse program of exhibitions, awards, public talks, and special events, all taking place in the heart of Doha
Lima announced her pregnancy with an adorable TikTok video that showed the exact moment she broke the news to Lemmers. The video started off with the words "Andre likes to scare me" written across the screen. The TikTok then showed various clips of Lemmers sneaking up on Lima, before ending with a clip of the model handing him a positive pregnancy test as "payback." Lemmers' reaction was priceless, and the viral moment marked one of the few times the couple have shared details of their relationship with fans.

He helps Lima out with her social media posts

Adriana Lima (L) and Andre Lemmers (R) arrive for screening of the film âTop Gun : Maverickâ at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 18, 2022
While Lemmers doesn't appear to be active on social media himself, he does lend a hand in helping Lima keep up with posting on her various accounts. In July 2021, Lima shared a snap of herself throwing up peace signs in Los Angeles, and revealed in the caption that her boyfriend was the man behind the camera. "#I SLEEP WITH THE PHOTOGRAPHER LA EDITION #GUESS WHO," she wrote.

Lemmers has also assisted Lima with making TikToks. In a cute video from March 2022, Lemmers secretly recorded his girlfriend struggling to film a TikTok of herself. When she realized she was being recorded, she started laughing so hard she cried and Lemmers said, "You passed, you just made a TikTok video!"

Lima calls him her soulmate

Adriana Lima (L) and Andre Lemmers (R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of Neon's "Spencer" at DGA Theater Complex on October 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
In 2022, Lemmers made a rare appearance on his girlfriend's Instagram for Valentine's Day. Lima referred to him as her "soul mate" in the caption of a picture of the couple cozying up to each other on a boat.

"My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day," she wrote. "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE."

He and Lima are expecting a son

Adriana Lima, Andre Lemmers attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France
In April 2022, Lima revealed that she and Lemmers were expecting a son with an adorable video.

In the clip, the couple stood with their blended family in front of a large balloon display with the words "Boy" and "Girl." The family members, including Lima's two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, from a previous relationship, weighed in on what they thought Lima was having before rockets shot off blue powder, revealing that they're expecting a son.. Lima and Lemmers embraced while their kids celebrated around them.

He's a regular on the red carpet

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima attend Focus Features' premiere of "Last Night In Soho" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Despite keeping their relationship relatively low-key, Lemmers has accompanied Lima on several red carpets. The pair made their red carpet debut in September 2021 at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, where they posed for photos and even shared a kiss.

At Paris Fashion Week in March 2022, he was seen cozying up to the model as she worked the camera in a stunning Balmain gown. The pair also attended the screenings of Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis at the Cannes International Film Festival in May 2022, where Lemmers cradled Lima's baby bump as they smiled on the carpet.

