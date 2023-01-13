Who Is Alix Earle? All About the Viral TikTok Sensation

Alix Earle is taking TikTok by storm.

The 22-year-old senior at the University of Miami has become one of the fastest-growing creators on the app, racking up more than 3.7 million TikTok followers to date. She's also the new face of a longtime fan-favorite beauty trend, the "Get Ready with Me" (GRWM), which originally gained popularity during the early 2000s YouTube era as a way for content creators to share their skincare and makeup routines while giving fans a look into their personal lives.

The majority of Earle's TikToks see her recounting the everyday moments of her life as a college student while she does her makeup and chooses an outfit. And while her earlier GRWMs showed her preparing for class and tailgates, some of her more recent videos involve higher profile events as Earle's influencer career takes off. In December, she took fans along while she got ready for a VIP night out at Miley Cyrus's New Year's Eve party in Miami.

However, despite her growing fame, viewers still praise Earle for her "relatable" personality and down-to-earth college lifestyle. Just a day after rubbing elbows with Cyrus, Earle posted a "room tour" video of her disorganized college apartment. "This legitimately made me feel so much better about the fact that I am also just a messy girl," wrote one user in the comments.

Earle is also a burgeoning beauty guru — her white eyeliner makeup technique has inspired a host of copycat tutorials, and many of the products she regularly uses have been selling out (good luck getting your hands on the aforementioned Drunk Elephant Sunshine Drops).

So who exactly is TikTok's latest viral sensation? Here's everything to know about Alix Earle.

She's a senior at the University of Miami

Alix Earle Instagram

Although she spends plenty of time traveling to attend events and secure new business partnerships, Earle remains a student at the University of Miami in Florida. She's in her fourth and final year as a marketing major, and her life as a college student is an integral part of her brand and persona. Earle regularly features her roommates in her TikToks, where they recount their nights out at fraternity parties and Miami hotspots. Fans also followed the saga of Earle's efforts to write a 25-page paper in December, which she handed in just in time to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Whether it's attending the school's biggest pool party of the year, taking a three-day weekend trip to Las Vegas or sharing her simple makeup look for class, Earle's identity as a college student — and a senior at that — is a key part of her online persona and her widespread appeal.

She has over 5 million followers on Tiktok and Instagram

Earle's reach continues to climb on both TikTok and Instagram. As of January 2023, she has over 3.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram.

In a video tracking Earle's sky-rocketing following, one user showed that over the course of six days in December, Earle amassed more than 600,000 followers on TikTok. The user also showed that in a 30-minute span, Earle gained over 3,000 followers on Instagram.

She's originally from Monmouth County, New Jersey

Alix Earle Instagram

Earle grew up in Monmouth County along the northern part of the Jersey Shore. During her trips home for the holidays, she gave followers a look at her family's lavish home — complete with a stable for the family's collection of horses, goats and more.

Earle takes frequent day trips to New York City while she's at home with her family, and, of course, documents them — along with what she's wearing and her makeup look for the day.

Her stepmom is Ashley Dupré

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty ; Amy Sussman/Getty

Earle's parents divorced when she was in third grade, and her father later remarried a woman whose name is likely familiar to many. In 2013, Earle's dad, Thomas (TJ) Earle, owner of a New Jersey-based construction company, eloped with Ashley Dupré in Paris, five years after the former escort found herself wrapped up in a national political scandal.

Dupré was hired through the escort company she worked with at the time for a client she didn't realize was then-New York governor Eliot Spitzer. In March 2008, the FBI launched an investigation after Spitzer's bank filed a suspicious funds report regarding payments that turned out to be for the escort service. A national scandal ensued, drawing Dupré into the spotlight and subjecting her to intense pressure and scrutiny. In the wake of the scandal, Spitzer resigned from office and his wife later divorced him. Dupré was just 23 at the time.

As for their current family dynamic, Earle said everything is good between her parents and their new partners. "They're all, like, best friends," she said in a video getting ready to bring her mom, her mom's boyfriend, her dad and Dupré to a tailgate for her school's parents' weekend. "I'm so grateful for that situation."

She's the oldest of 5 children

Alix Earle Instagram

Earle is a big sister to four younger siblings. Her sister, Ashtin Earle, regularly makes appearances on her Instagram and TikTok. Earle has also featured her three younger step-siblings, whom her father welcomed with Dupré, in various TikToks as well.

She gained popularity for her "Get Ready with Me" videos

Alix Earle TikTok

The 22-year-old's first claim to fame is clear: her trademark "Get Ready With Me" videos. Not only are they the most consistent videos she posts on TikTok — she shares one for what seems like every day — but they are the key to her ever-growing fanbase. In addition to sharing her latest product recommendations, Earle also gets candid about her life with her followers, discussing everything from her decision to get a breast augmentation to her negative experience with sorority recruitment.

She's been very open about her acne journey

A major part of the brand Earle has developed around herself is her honesty, and when it comes to her skin, she couldn't be more candid. She's kept her followers up to date with her four-month Accutane journey, filming a video with each month that passes while she's taking the medication to help ease her struggle with cystic acne. She shares raw, unfiltered selfies of her breakouts over the course of the months she's been taking the medication, and has been honest about the emotional toll of her acne.

"I thought that my life was over, and I thought it was never gonna get better," she said in one Accutane update. "If I can post that online for millions of people to see, then you can leave your house, you can go to class, you can go to the grocery store, you're fine."

She previously dated baseball player Tyler Wade

Alix Earle Instagram

As for her personal life, Earle was most recently linked to MLB player Tyler Wade. Earle chronicled much of their relationship on TikTok, taking followers along with her as she attended weddings with Wade and featuring him in her GRWMs.

When Wade was missing from her weekend-long birthday celebration in December, fans were quick to speculate that things had gone awry. Just three days after she turned 22, she uploaded one of her most-watched videos, lip-syncing to an audio saying, "Damn, y'all broke up? Nah, she broke, I'm up." She later confirmed they were no longer together during a TikTok live, and shared that his hesitancy to post about their relationship on social media played a role in the breakup.

Earle took a trip to Los Angeles in early January, though, and met Wade for lunch. One fan spotted the pair together and shared the news on TikTok, prompting Earle to confirm that they were in fact broken up, and had met for lunch on friendly terms. "We actually ended up on really good terms," she shared.

She's been invited to events with Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus

Alix Earle Instagram

In December 2022, Earle's position as the current queen of TikTok seemed to be cemented. She was invited to New York City to attend the launch of Rare Beauty's highlighter and under-eye brightener, sharing what could arguably be her most impressive GRWM yet as she sat down with Selena Gomez herself at the event to learn how Gomez applied the new product.

Earle was also invited to Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami to ring in 2023. "Why am I invited to this? I don't know," she said as she started her makeup routine ahead of the big night. While she didn't end up meeting Cyrus, she shared photos with other big names from the night, including fellow TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio and singer FLETCHER.