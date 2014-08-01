Whitney Port Models Two Wedding Hairstyles: See the Exclusive Photos (Plus, All the Scoop on Her New Invite Collection)

Whitney Port is in full wedding mode. The designer has been busy planning her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Tim Rosenman, and she also just launched her new invitation collection with Wedding Paper Divas — a process which has helped her brainstorm for her own big day.

To celebrate, PEOPLE joined Port at a hair trial. Below, the 29-year-old star modeled two popular hairstyles straight from the bridal runways and opened up about her wedding vision.

“It was a huge decision to cut my hair before getting married, because I feel like a lot of brides want the quintessential long wavy wedding hair,” Port told PEOPLE. “For me, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’ And everyone was saying that you’re going to look back at your pictures and not like this short bob. It was something that I thought about, but I’ve looked at myself with long hair for so long, it will be fun to be different.”

And the star maintains she won’t be adding extensions for her wedding. “I think with the short hair, we can make something a little bit more traditional look a little bit more modern.”

Port felt that way about the hairstyle she spotted at Marchesa’s 2015 bridal fashion show. “I loved this one,” Port shared of the soft, romantic pulled-back style. Instead of faux feathers, Port’s hairstylist Dallin James added white flowers to her half-up look for a more earthy feel — a look Port hopes to incorporate into her wedding hair in some way.

“I love the idea of fresh flowers in part of my veil or something,” she shared. “I think it’s pretty, whimsical and looks bohemian.”

But as much as she liked the first look, the second style is definitely more Port’s vibe. “I’ll probably go with something like this — just down and simple, and I can whip it around and not worry about it coming out and everything. I think it’s effortless and beachy, and I could wear this if I wanted to do something more upscale and formal and do something cool for me.”

The star’s wedding day beauty mantra is all about feeling comfortable in her own skin. “I think overall wedding beauty has to be simple — less is more, really natural and pretty. It’s a long day and you want to be fresh and you know a million people are going to be touching you and kissing you. It’s just more about letting your natural beauty shine.”

As for what she’ll wear, Port’s idea for a gown has evolved.

“I’ve had different ideas about the dress,” she shared. “At first I was thinking very Calvin Klein, a little slip-y, simple. But then I thought, ‘You know, it’s your wedding day. Wear something a little bit more than just lingerie.’ So I’m working with a designer to actually design something with a little more detail in it.”

With her wedding pending, now was the perfect time for the bride-to-be to launch her invitation collection with Wedding Paper Divas.

“Each collection is very, very different. Each one defines a different kind of person so you won’t really see a very fluid theme throughout — which was important to me. I wanted it to be very unique,” she said. “In terms of designing the invitations, it’s a lot about utilizing textures and fonts and colors. It’s different because it’s not so much about feel and comfort. So the color palate and the fonts I think are most important.”

And while she’s not using one of her exact designs for her own wedding paper, she did incorporate elements of them all.

“There’s one that has the green wreath watercolor, which is really pretty because it is enchanting and forest-y and whimsical. I think that one is chic and not busy,” she explained. “What’s been so fun is I have so many inspirations from my own wedding. I change my mind almost every day about what I want mine to look like so it was fun to use this as a tester to see what I was really leaning towards and gravitating to.”

Catch a clip of Port talking about her new line below. What do you think of her bridal vision? Which hairstyle do you like? Share your thoughts below.

