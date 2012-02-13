'80s & Beyond: Whitney Houston's Most Memorable Looks

Her three-decade-long career saw a wardrobe of sequins, big hair and over-the-top gowns

By Alex Apatoff
Updated August 07, 2020 03:57 PM

1 of 12

VIDEO VIXEN, 1985

Neil Matthews/Retna

The technicolor eyeshadow, a hair bow and arm warmers may have been fads, but the video for "How Will I Know" would become an early MTV classic and moonman winner at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

EARNING HER STRIPES, 1986

Ralph Dominguez/Globe

Her first album, the self-titled Whitney Houston, was an out-of-the-gate success, landing her two American Music Awards and a chance to stand out: The singer selected a sparkling striped blazer and wild curls to collect her first trophies.

3 of 12

BLAZING UP THE CHARTS, 1987

Dirck Halstead/Getty

Though the shoulder pads and hairstyles changed throughout the years, Houston remained partial to menswear-inspired jackets, paired with everything from jeans to fancy skirts – sometimes even wearing full suits for formal events.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

GOING BIG, 1988

Everett

More than a billion people watched Houston perform at Nelson Mandela's 70th birthday concert in London, where her big voice matched an even bigger look: a beaded, double-breasted blazer, layered over a turtleneck, plus black gloves and a half-up hairdo.

Advertisement

5 of 12

SUPERBOWL STUNNER, 1991

Al Messerschmidt/Getty

Houston's rendition of the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl is still considered one of the best of all time – though her performance was also notable for the patriotic striped and checked jumpsuit she paired with a wide white headband.

6 of 12

HIGH DRAMA, 1992

For her first film role, in The Bodyguard, the star donned a number of jaw-dropping ensembles, including the dramatic black satin cloak seen on the cover of the original soundtrack – which would feature one of her biggest hits, a cover of I Will Always Love You.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

STRIKING SENSATION, 1994

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

She already had two Grammys to her name, but the success of The Bodyguard soundtrack nabbed her three more, including album of the year. To pick up her trophies (with songwriter/producer David Foster) she looked the part of a winner in an ivory sequined gown, a loose, curly updo and sparkling gems.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

FASHION FACEOFF, 1998

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Even divas have a sense of humor! After teaming with Mariah Carey for "When You Believe" (The Prince of Egypt), the two powerhouses poked fun at their reputations by showing up to the 1998 Video Music Awards in matching chocolate brown dresses.

Advertisement

9 of 12

THE RISK-TAKER, 2001

Kevin Kane/WireImage

Though her weight caused a stir at a tribute to pop legend Michael Jackson, Houston proved she still had serious pipes (and moves to match), singing "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" in a gladiator-inspired fringed ensemble.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

FUR FAN, 2001

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Another constant in the singer's style was fur: Whether coat, stole or shrug, she was often seen swathed in it. At the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Houston (accompanied by then-husband Bobby Brown) topped a keyhole-cutout gown with a psychedelic wrap and tons of jewels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

COMEBACK KID, 2009

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Though her tour that year wasn't without its problems, the singer was polished and put-together when she appeared at the American Music Awards, wearing her most elegant look yet – a one-sleeved portrait-neckline white gown – to perform "I Didn't Know My Own Strength."

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

SHINE ON, 2011

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At the pre-Grammy gala, Houston sang for longtime friend and mentor Clive Davis in a timeless, shimmering ombré sequin gown and minimal jewels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com