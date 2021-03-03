Whitney Cummings Gets a New Foot Tattoo in Honor of Her Friend Jennifer Aniston
The comedian let influencer Hannah Stocking do the honors during a new episode of her podcast Good For You
Whitney Cummings just solidified her love for friend Jennifer Aniston.
During a new episode of her podcast Good For You, the comedian, 38, invites mega-influencer Hannah Stocking to tattoo the phrase "I ❤ J" on her foot in honor of her Emmy-winning friend (whom Stocking is also a big fan of).
"I want that on me!" the YouTube personality, 29, quips in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE. (The full episode is available now.) "I will literally tattoo that on my forehead."
"There's nothing I won't do for a laugh. I'm fully getting an 'I love Jennifer Aniston' tattoo," Cummings jokes. "This is so dumb, and I'm so into it...Jen's gonna see this."
"When in doubt, do it for Jen!" Stocking — who boasts 18.8M followers on Instagram — responds, before revealing the finished tattoo.
Although the influencer is not entirely confident in her scribble design, both she and Cummings have a good sense of humor about it.
The comedian has been friends with the Morning Show actress for years. She was a guest at Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux in 2015 and joked during a stop on Watch What Happens Live that she was "the least famous" person there.
For a present, the comedian gave Aniston a ring with Theroux's initials on it (the couple later split after two and a half years together).
"I basically gave her an engagement ring for her wedding," Cummings said. "It was very weird."
While it's unclear if Aniston has seen Cummings' new ink yet, we can't wait to find out if she loves it as much as Cummings does.