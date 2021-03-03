The comedian let influencer Hannah Stocking do the honors during a new episode of her podcast Good For You

Whitney Cummings Gets a New Foot Tattoo in Honor of Her Friend Jennifer Aniston

Whitney Cummings just solidified her love for friend Jennifer Aniston.

During a new episode of her podcast Good For You, the comedian, 38, invites mega-influencer Hannah Stocking to tattoo the phrase "I ❤ J" on her foot in honor of her Emmy-winning friend (whom Stocking is also a big fan of).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

"I want that on me!" the YouTube personality, 29, quips in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE. (The full episode is available now.) "I will literally tattoo that on my forehead."

"There's nothing I won't do for a laugh. I'm fully getting an 'I love Jennifer Aniston' tattoo," Cummings jokes. "This is so dumb, and I'm so into it...Jen's gonna see this."

"When in doubt, do it for Jen!" Stocking — who boasts 18.8M followers on Instagram — responds, before revealing the finished tattoo.

Image zoom Credit: Mike Windle/Getty

Although the influencer is not entirely confident in her scribble design, both she and Cummings have a good sense of humor about it.

The comedian has been friends with the Morning Show actress for years. She was a guest at Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux in 2015 and joked during a stop on Watch What Happens Live that she was "the least famous" person there.

For a present, the comedian gave Aniston a ring with Theroux's initials on it (the couple later split after two and a half years together).

"I basically gave her an engagement ring for her wedding," Cummings said. "It was very weird."