Olivia Wilde, Kaia Gerber, and More Celebs Are Wearing a Throwback Sneaker on Repeat This Fall

Prices start at $50
By Lindsey Greenfeld November 09, 2021 05:00 AM
White sneakers have been a popular trend, and now there's another version to add to your closet this season: A retro sneaker that has been around for decades is making a comeback. 

Vans, which started in the '60s, is synonymous with the skateboarding culture in California. This fall, A-listers have been wearing the affordable brand in public, showing that the old-school shoes are still as trendy as they were when they first launched 60 years ago. Olivia Wilde, Kaia Gerber, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the celebrities who have worn multiple styles, according to the brand. 

While Vans is known for making comfortable shoes, celebrities are proving how versatile these styles can be. Case in point? Wilde paired her Checkerboard Slip-Ons with loose-fitting jeans and a navy blue sweatshirt, and sneaker-loving model Emily Ratajkowski wore her Classic Tumble Era shoes with jeans and a T-shirt while on the go, showcasing how easy it is to walk around town in the shoes. Kaia Gerber showed you can dress up the styles, too, when she wore a pair of khaki pants and a chic black blazer with Vans' Authentic sneakers.

Shoppers are just as in love with the sneakers, with one saying that they were "a basic, stylish staple" that held up well over time. "Easy to grab, put on, and go… and they wear well. I have a few of this style in other colors/patterns and I will re-purchase [them] after these get looking nasty. That said, they wash nicely and it takes a while for them to wear out."

We've rounded up the styles Wilde, Gerber, and Ratajkowski have worn this fall, along with a few other customer-loved favorites. If you're looking to hop on the skater shoe trend while it's popular again, keep scrolling and shop the comfy options below.

