'White Lotus' Actresses Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco Star in SKIMS Valentine's Day Campaign

Kim Kardashian's brand features the breakout stars from the HBO show in latest ads

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 23, 2023 03:40 PM
SKIMS LAUNCHES VALENTINE’S SHOP CAMPAIGN FEATURING ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ . Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco.
Photo: SKIMS

Even Kim Kardashian fell in love with The White Lotus.

After over a decade of acting and being real-life best friends, Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco got the big international break as Mia and Lucia on season 2 of HBO's hit TV show The White Lotus.

On screen, with Italy as the backdrop, the two's chemistry shone through their performances. Now, their friendship is the focal point of SKIMS' Valentine's Day campaign.

In the pink-hued video for the new Valentine's Day collection, the two Italian actresses are shot whispering in each other's ears and giggling while wearing new pieces from the brand. After exchanging some words for no one else to hear, Tabasco says in Italian, "Tutti indossano SKIMS," and Grannò follows in English with, "Everybody's wearing SKIMS."

Another campaign image shows the two side by side, Tabasco in the Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette and Cheeky Brief in Petal Print and Grannò in the Fits Everybody Bandeau and Boyshort in Petal Print. Tabasco is holding a giant heart-shaped lollipop in one hand and Grannò's heel in the other as they both look directly into the camera.

SKIMS LAUNCHES VALENTINE’S SHOP CAMPAIGN FEATURING ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ . Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco.
SKIMS

In a press release, Grannò expressed her appreciation for starring in the campaign, saying, "I had so much fun shooting the SKIMS' Valentine's campaign!" She continued, "Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special."

Tabasco doubled down on her best-friends statements saying in the press release, "I love everything SKIMS stands for!" Continuing, "To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding."

SKIMS LAUNCHES VALENTINE’S SHOP CAMPAIGN FEATURING ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ . Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco.
SKIMS

In The White Lotus, the duo played two best friends trying to work their way through their rough circumstances. Mia, played by Grannò, is an aspiring singer without the resources and connections to make it big. Lucia, played by Tabasco, dreams of a life full of freedom and luxury. However, due to their circumstances, they use sex work to help make their dreams a reality. In doing so, they become closer to each other and their dreams than ever before.

The two quickly became breakout stars of the season, which also featured Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James.

The limited-edition SKIMS collection, whose campaign was directed by artist and photographer Donna Trop, drops Jan. 26 on skims.com.

