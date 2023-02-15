'White Lotus' Star Jon Gries (Greg!) Makes Runway Debut at Eckhaus Latta NYFW Show: See His Strut! 

Jon Gries had one major thing planned when he touched down in New York City – making his runway debut at Fashion Week.

Eckhaus Latta founders Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta tapped The White Lotus actor to model one of the contemporary designs in their Fall/Winter 2023 show Saturday.

Although the gig was new territory for Gries, 65, he certainly killed the catwalk wearing a chartreuse mohair sweater and relaxed-fitted beige trousers from the label's new collection.

In an interview with The New York Times the star, who plays Greg in the hit HBO series, said he gravitated toward the label's "independent" attitude. Plus, hitting the runway was something he'd never done and wanted to have a go at.

The look was also outside of the Napoleon Dynamite actor's usual choice of style, which he said consists of "old clothes" and corduroy pants.

Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images

These days, Gries isn't the only The White Lotus cast member to be scouted out by the fashion industry.

There's Lucas Gianino, who walked the LGN by Louis-Gabriel Nouchi show at Paris Men's Fashion Week last month, and his co-stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco who took the lead in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day campaign.

Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson also attended NYFW, hitting the Proenza Schouler show and Kate Spade presentation respectively.

And that's not to forget the ultimate comeback of Jennifer Coolidge, who recently starred in e.l.f. Cosmetic's Super Bowl ad, which she told PEOPLE exclusively was a "flattering" opportunity.