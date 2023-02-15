Lifestyle Style 'White Lotus' Star Jon Gries (Greg!) Makes Runway Debut at Eckhaus Latta NYFW Show: See His Strut! Despite telling The New York Times that’s he’s not a “fashion guy,” the actor still commanded the runway with his own cool flair By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 01:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images Jon Gries had one major thing planned when he touched down in New York City – making his runway debut at Fashion Week. Eckhaus Latta founders Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta tapped The White Lotus actor to model one of the contemporary designs in their Fall/Winter 2023 show Saturday. Although the gig was new territory for Gries, 65, he certainly killed the catwalk wearing a chartreuse mohair sweater and relaxed-fitted beige trousers from the label's new collection. In an interview with The New York Times the star, who plays Greg in the hit HBO series, said he gravitated toward the label's "independent" attitude. Plus, hitting the runway was something he'd never done and wanted to have a go at. The look was also outside of the Napoleon Dynamite actor's usual choice of style, which he said consists of "old clothes" and corduroy pants. The 'Napoleon Dynamite' Cast: Where Are They Now? Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3 These days, Gries isn't the only The White Lotus cast member to be scouted out by the fashion industry. There's Lucas Gianino, who walked the LGN by Louis-Gabriel Nouchi show at Paris Men's Fashion Week last month, and his co-stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco who took the lead in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day campaign. Jennifer Coolidge Continues Her It Girl Era with New e.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl Commercial Meghann Fahy and Haley Lu Richardson also attended NYFW, hitting the Proenza Schouler show and Kate Spade presentation respectively. And that's not to forget the ultimate comeback of Jennifer Coolidge, who recently starred in e.l.f. Cosmetic's Super Bowl ad, which she told PEOPLE exclusively was a "flattering" opportunity.