'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Sports Sunny Yellow Skirt Suit and Leopard Print at NYFW

The White Lotus star attended her first fashion show for Kate Spade's latest collection

By
Published on February 10, 2023 10:37 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Haley Lu Richardson attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 at The Whitney Museum of American Art on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Haley Lu Richardson is all sunshine and smiles at New York Fashion Week.

On Friday, the White Lotus star attended the Kate Spade New York presentation at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York in a bright mixed-pattern ensemble.

The actress sported a sunny yellow textured skirt suit with a leopard-print blouse underneath matching her Mary Jane heels.

She completed the look with a black gem-studded Kate Spade handbag and some dangling black heart-shaped earrings.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13762516ar) Haley Lu Richardson Kate Spade show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Feb 2023
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

On her Instagram Story, Richardson shared a snap of her sitting atop a window seat and looking down while wearing her NYFW look.

Richardson told Women's Wear Daily that the presentation is "my first fashion week event I've ever been to in my life."

For Richardson, the fact that the show is for Kate Spade's latest collection makes the moment all the more meaningful for a very sentimental reason.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/haleyluhoo/3035298161317566458/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/haleyluhoo/3035298995925362502/
Haley Lu Richardson/Instagram

"My first wallet ever was a Kate Spade wallet. It was the first thing I owned that made me feel womanly and mature and adult," Richardson told the publication.

"When I think of Kate Spade, I think of that wallet and how it made me feel," she continued. "It went through a lot of phases, but for the longest time in high school I had it on a lanyard. I don't know if that's the most fashionable, but I was in eighth grade."

Richardson wasn't the only star in attendance, as she was joined by Quinta Brunson, Emma Roberts, Lana Condor and Ziwe.

The Five Feet Apart actress hugged Ziwe for a black-and-white photo shared on Richardson's Instagram Story.

Haley Lu Richardson/Instagram

Since the season two premiere of The White Lotus in October, Richardson's character Portia's outfits have spawned countless debates on Reddit and Twitter, with some people crediting the actress and costume designer Alex Bovaird for perfectly holding a mirror to Gen Z fashion and others criticizing the pieces, simply, as bad.

"I mean I could never have expected the intense discourse about it all," Richardson told PEOPLE at the FASHIONPHILE x Fred Segal pop-up event in Los Angeles in December. "People are very opinionated about her style. I had strong feelings about her wardrobe, but when you're making a movie or a show or something, you don't really — or at least I don't — think about what people are going to think of it. I just try to do what's right for that character I'm playing, and I'm just thinking about that person."

Throughout the filming process, Richardson said that Portia's wardrobe was very much a "collaboration" between her and Bovaird.

"I go into a project hoping that it's a collaboration with the hair department, the makeup department, the costume department," she said. "Figuring out a character's style informs me as an actor about who she is on the inside, and who she is as a person. It's really important for me to be involved in and understand 'cause it helps me get that person more."

