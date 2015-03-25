White Jeans, White Shirt: This Look's Having a Pre-Memorial Day Moment

We’ve gone rogue on the “no white after Labor Day” rule for sweaters, bags and even dresses, but we hadn’t yet broken the “white jeans in winter” barrier. For these stars, though, rules were made to be broken; they’ve not only busted out their ivory, eggshell and ice denim, they’re going head-to-toe in snow white.

Ramey; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; AKM-GSI

From left: Kristin Cavallari, who took the unexpected approach of pairing a distressed, tight pair on their way to a hair video with extremely refined accessories: pristine white pumps, a structured shoulder bag and a wide-brimmed fedora. Gwen Stefani gave the look her own unique spin, picking a textured pair with a snakeskin motif and adding a slouchy tank, open-toe mesh booties and mirrored sunnies (plus her red lip, of course).

Elizabeth Hurley took the easiest approach, wearing a loose top and tight pants with a cream heel. And of course, Hilary Duff was wearing all-white when she went for a new blue do.

Whose take is your favorite?

–Alex Apatoff