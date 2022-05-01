White House Correspondents' Dinner 2022: The Must-See Red Carpet Looks
See all the fashion moments as Hollywood descends on D.C.
Drew Barrymore
glitters in a blue sequin Lanvin caped gown accessorized with Belperron jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
make their red carpet couple debut in style wearing a black suit with matching sunglasses, a skinny tie, and Vans (on Davidson), and a glittering, second-skin Balenciaga gown (on Kardashian).
Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr
have a parents' night out in a Saint Laurent suit (on the Snapchat co-founder) and a romantic baby pink Sheila Frank gown teamed with Neil Lane jewelry (on the supermodel).
Judith Light
wears an elegant Jason Wu design featuring a floral skirt, plus black pumps and statement jewelry.
Brooke Shields and Rowan Francis Henchy
have a stylish mother-daughter date night wearing a dazzling copper-colored floor-length gown and a black slip dress and pink heels, respectively.
Gayle King
brings some Old Hollywood glamour via her satin gown teamed with metallic accessories.
Billy Eichner
in a classic three-piece tuxedo.
Diane Lane
keeps it chic in an LBD with matching accessories.
Ziwe Fumudoh
in a midnight blue sequin Pamella Rolland gown with a sweetheart neckline, plus matching blue eyeshadow.
Martha Stewart
proves she loves to dress up for a red carpet in her chic, sparkly blazer, teamed with platforms and a gold clutch. (Check out her glam routine here.)
Fran Drescher
wears a black sequin Brunello Cucinelli pantsuit, teamed with matching accessories and a sleek ponytail.
Chris Tucker
puts a fun spin on the classic black tux via his jacquard jacket.
Abby Phillip
has a glamorous mom's night out in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder red gown featuring bow details on the straps and a thigh-high slit.
Evan Mock
adds a cool spin to his classic black tuxedo via striped dress shoes and thick-rimmed sunglasses.
Margaret Brennan
wears an off-the-shoulder red gown featuring a high slit and sequin detailing at the neckline, plus metallic heels and a matching red lip.
Kyla Pratt
wears a gorgeous brown one-sleeve gown with structural detailing on the neckline and slit.
KT Tunstall
shimmers in a yellow Alice + Olivia gown featuring an asymmetric neckline and statement bow sash at the waist, styled with shoulder-grazing earrings.
Sunny Hostin
teams her elegant white one-sleeve Toni Maticevski gown with René Caovilla shoes.
J. Smith Cameron
brings bold color to the carpet in this golden John Paul Ataker ball gown with bow detailing at the shoulders, worn with a chic box clutch and drop earrings.
Caity Lotz
wears a heavily embellished column gown with a v-neckline and front slit.
Meghan McCain
in a classic navy tuxedo-style gown teamed with Nicole Rose jewelry.
Juju Chang
brings some flower power to the red carpet in a colorful, bloom-covered, one-shoulder gown teamed with a gold envelope clutch and chic updo.
Amy Schneider
wears a vibrant green Leanne Marshall dress teamed with matching Peggy Li Creations jewelry and a metallic clutch.
Corey Stoll
goes classic in a black tuxedo.