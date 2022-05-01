White House Correspondents' Dinner 2022: The Must-See Red Carpet Looks

See all the fashion moments as Hollywood descends on D.C. 

By Brittany Talarico May 01, 2022 05:17 PM

Drew Barrymore

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

glitters in a blue sequin Lanvin caped gown accessorized with Belperron jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch. 

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

make their red carpet couple debut in style wearing a black suit with matching sunglasses, a skinny tie, and Vans (on Davidson), and a glittering, second-skin Balenciaga gown (on Kardashian). 

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

have a parents' night out in a Saint Laurent suit (on the Snapchat co-founder) and a romantic baby pink Sheila Frank gown teamed with Neil Lane jewelry (on the supermodel). 

Judith Light

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

wears an elegant Jason Wu design featuring a floral skirt, plus black pumps and statement jewelry. 

Brooke Shields and Rowan Francis Henchy

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

have a stylish mother-daughter date night wearing a dazzling copper-colored floor-length gown and a black slip dress and pink heels, respectively. 

Gayle King

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

brings some Old Hollywood glamour via her satin gown teamed with metallic accessories. 

Billy Eichner

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

in a classic three-piece tuxedo. 

Diane Lane

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

keeps it chic in an LBD with matching accessories. 

Ziwe Fumudoh

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

in a midnight blue sequin Pamella Rolland gown with a sweetheart neckline, plus matching blue eyeshadow. 

Martha Stewart

proves she loves to dress up for a red carpet in her chic, sparkly blazer, teamed with platforms and a gold clutch. (Check out her glam routine here.) 

Fran Drescher

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

wears a black sequin Brunello Cucinelli pantsuit, teamed with matching accessories and a sleek ponytail. 

Chris Tucker

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

puts a fun spin on the classic black tux via his jacquard jacket. 

Abby Phillip

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

has a glamorous mom's night out in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder red gown featuring bow details on the straps and a thigh-high slit. 

Evan Mock

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

adds a cool spin to his classic black tuxedo via striped dress shoes and thick-rimmed sunglasses. 

Margaret Brennan

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

wears an off-the-shoulder red gown featuring a high slit and sequin detailing at the neckline, plus metallic heels and a matching red lip. 

Kyla Pratt

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

wears a gorgeous brown one-sleeve gown with structural detailing on the neckline and slit. 

KT Tunstall

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

shimmers in a yellow Alice + Olivia gown featuring an asymmetric neckline and statement bow sash at the waist, styled with shoulder-grazing earrings.

Sunny Hostin

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

teams her elegant white one-sleeve Toni Maticevski gown with René Caovilla shoes.

J. Smith Cameron

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

brings bold color to the carpet in this golden John Paul Ataker ball gown with bow detailing at the shoulders, worn with a chic box clutch and drop earrings. 

Caity Lotz

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

wears a heavily embellished column gown with a v-neckline and front slit. 

Meghan McCain

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

in a classic navy tuxedo-style gown teamed with Nicole Rose jewelry.

Juju Chang

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

brings some flower power to the red carpet in a colorful, bloom-covered, one-shoulder gown teamed with a gold envelope clutch and chic updo. 

Amy Schneider

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

wears a vibrant green Leanne Marshall dress teamed with matching Peggy Li Creations jewelry and a metallic clutch. 

Corey Stoll

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

goes classic in a black tuxedo. 

By Brittany Talarico