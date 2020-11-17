The 10 Best Presents from Amazon’s White Elephant Gift Guide — All Under $30

We’re about to hit the full swing of the holiday shopping season — especially since major retailers are already offering Black Friday deals. While celebrating together might not be in the cards this year, sending your loved ones something that’ll make them laugh and smile still can be. And the best spot for seeking out presents to brighten someone’s day? Amazon’s White Elephant Gift Guide.
Here, you’ll find gadgets and gizmos made for everything from the home office to the kitchen. These aren’t your average accessories: The majority of them have a hilarious twist that’s practically made for the popular holiday gifting game. Others stand out as ideal personalized presents.
Take, for instance, this large knife made for cutting cakes and other desserts. It’s shaped like a saw and will surely draw some laughs at the dinner table. Your recipient can whip it out for special occasions, or they can use it for daily kitchen activity. No matter, they’ll have a hard time not chuckling while using the foot-long tool.
For the chef in your life, there’s a dish that looks exactly like an avocado, and it’s just waiting to be filled with guacamole. The top-rated gift has an impressive 4.6-star rating and costs just $10. For the hard worker, the mug warmer nearly 19,000 people love is more than 30 percent off and will keep coffee warm for hours. And, for the foodie, a box of pizza socks (yes, pizza socks) is a scrumptious gag gift that’ll come in handy during chilly winter nights.
More stand-out gift ideas include a bath and shower cup holder that secures a wine glass or beer can. The SipCaddy sticks onto glass, mirror, and tile, and it can easily be removed thanks to its non-screw application. Another fabulous find: a foot cushion designed to provide pain relief for those sitting in front of a computer all day long for work. The memory foam foot rest can aid in improving posture throughout the day and promoting blood circulation, according to the brand. The half-crescent shape means it can also function as a back rest while seated or lying down.
There are more great holiday gifts where that came from. Below, see the hilarious and handy White Elephant presents — they’re all under $30.
Buy It! Prepworks Guacamole Bowl and Spoon Set, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder, $14.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Big Blue Whale Strainer, $19.32; amazon.com
Buy It! Cold Fingers Mitten Tongs, $10; amazon.com
Buy It! Foot Rest Under Desk Cushion, $22.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Pizza Socks Box (4 Pairs), $25.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Table Crosscut Cake and Salad Saw, $15.84; amazon.com
Buy It! Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $10.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Casofu Burrito Blanket, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Agatha Spoon Holder, $15.80; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.