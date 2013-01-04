Which Stars Got Their Looks Right? Tim Gunn Weighs In

His usual catchphrase is “Make it work,” but this month, we’ve asked fashion guru Tim Gunn to tell us “Who got it right!” The

Project Runway

mentor and generally adorable man shares his style expertise in the February issue of PEOPLE StyleWatch, breaking down some similar star looks that are oh so right — or very, very wrong.

Mike Gardner/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa, Steve Buckley/BuzzFoto

First up, Minka Kelly and Ciara, both wearing neutral tops and pants.

Gunn’s take on their looks? “Opt for elegance,” he says. “Minka’s silky top and ankle-length trousers look effortless and refined, while Ciara’s unbuttoned blouse shows too much skin and her pants are long and wrinkled.” Verdict: Minka gets it right!

AKM-GSI, Splash News Online

Next up, Zoë Saldana and Nene Leakes each try a take on the jumpsuit, to which Gunn says, “flatter your shape. Zoe’s drawstring waistline shows off her figure, and her wedges elongate the entire look.”

Meanwhile, “Nene’s jumpsuit is shapeless, and her flat sandals give it an overly casual vibe.” Verdict: Zoë got it right! Sorry, Nene — but hey, at least you have a pretty new ring to ease the fashion faux pas pain.

To hear more from Tim Gunn — and read up on the latest trends, celebrity style picks and beauty buys — pick up the February issue of PEOPLE StyleWatch, on newsstands Feb. 11.

