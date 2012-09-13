Which Star Has Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet Always Wanted to Dress?
Designer Stacey Bendet reveals her dream client -- and some fun news
FilmMagic; Getty (2)
Alice + Olivia‘s colorful, girly creations are a favorite here at StyleWatch — and a favorite in Hollywood. Not only does designer Stacey Bendet have a close relationship with Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 star Krysten Ritter, but she always draws a group of young starlets to her presentations; this season, Lauren Conrad, Jamie Chung, Elisabeth Moss and Odette Annable were just a few notable names spotted inside.
But there’s one star in particular she’s always hoped to dress, and somewhat serendipitously, her dream just recently came true.
“I love Gwen Stefani, and I think she has such amazing style,” Bendet told PEOPLE Monday during her show. “But I never thought about dressing her because she has her own clothing line.”
As luck would have it, though, “she just wore one of our leather corseted gowns in [the October 2012 issue of]
Marie Claire
. I was so proud when I saw that, because when you dress another designer, it’s like a different level of pride.”
Bendet also has a lot of pride in her spring 2013 collection (above), filled with colorful 1950s-inspired day dresses, skirts created in collaboration with Magnum ice cream and more than a few red-carpet-worthy gowns. “There are some things that could work for their sexiness, some for their fashion,” she said, pointing out a black-and-white color-blocked beaded dress (above, left). “A lot of girls are into those fuller, flirty skirts lately, too. But I’m excited to hopefully see a lot of different styles on the red carpet.”
–Kate Hogan